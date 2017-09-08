How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com Brede

Parish Council magazine: Please Can everyone who wishes to have something in the next edition of Brede Parish Council magazine send it to me at the above email address as soon as possible please. The deadline is 30 September but if possible I would like it sooner. Remember it covers Nov, Dec, Jan, Feb, and if your event is early March or needs booking by then do not forget to send it in. as the March Parish Mag will hopefully be out in the first week but it can never be guaranteed. Also if you are able to deliver any magazines please contact Lesley Bannister 01424 882800 she will be pleased to hear from you as it will save on postage. Also any new advertisers please notify me ASAP with your advertisement.

Trinity Methodist Church: “The work on their roof is nearing completion and then the outside will be decorated. It will be wonderful to have a smarter building with no scaffolding. They have now received planning permission to proceed with their outdoor project with the Tesco’s funding. Is there anyone in the local community who would be willing to lend a hand with the manual work? Please contact Stephen Hampson (882690 or Alan Hurrell (883270) for details.

School Governor: Would you be interested in being one of the Governors of Brede County Primary School. There is information in the August/September edition of the Church Magazine. If you are interested please ask the Chair of Governors via the School for a nomination Form.

Friday 8 September: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Trinity Methodist Church, Broad Oak has an event - ‘A bit of a do!’ – a good fun evening of entertainment. Admission free, light refreshments in the interval, donations to their refurbishment fund. Please go along and support them.

Saturday 9 September: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Trinity Methodist Church, will be open between 10am and 5pm as part of the Sussex historic churches ‘Ride & Stride’ day for walkers and cyclists. Why not pop in and see one of them, they always welcome people from the village to hear about what they are doing.

Sunday 10 September Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. Has a local arrangement for the service this morning . The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 11 September: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am The Guiding and Scouting sections are back. Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm.

Tuesday 12 September Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Painting for Pleasure group meets at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Yoga with Jo at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 13 September Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Women’s Institute meet at 2.00pm in Brede Village Hall. Their speaker is Michael Wynn- Jones who’s subject is Mailbags and porridge.

Thursday 14 September Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Stretch and Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am. Brede Design with Flowers meet in St George’s Church Room Brede. This month we will be doing a basket with garden flowers. Brede Friendly Circle meet this evening at 7.30pm and their speaker is Julie McDonnell who will talk about strike Back Against Cancer for which she has raised over 7 million pounds. The meeting begins at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall and visitors are welcome. Next month it is an open meeting for all and it is hoped many people will go and hear Jim Grant, Captain of the British Muzzle Loading Team, it should be very interesting. Entry for non members is £3.00 and includes refreshments.

Friday 15 September Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Bookings & Forthcoming Events.

The Big Get Together: St Michael’s Hospice has joined up with other hospices across the Southeast to invite you to The Big Get Together! This is a wonderful opportunity to get your friends, family or colleagues together and have fun, whilst raising money for local hospice care. The best part is that you decide what sort of hospice-tality you offer, whether its cocktails and canapés, a poker night, having a dinner party or just a good old gossip! You can also decide which date you hold your Big Get Together - all we ask is that your guests donate to St Michael’s Hospice to help us continue to provide our valuable service. For more information, visit our website: www.stmichaelshospice.com/bgt

Lottery Special Draw: To celebrate the Hospice’s 30th anniversary we are holding a Special Lottery Draw in October with a top cash prize of £3,000! The Hospice Lottery was established in 1997 to provide additional financial support to help maintain the much needed services provided by the Hospice for those affected by life-limiting illnesses or bereavement throughout Hastings and Rother. Tickets are £1 each and available from the Hospice reception desk and our Hospice shops, for more information on the Special Draw call the Lottery team on 01424 456384.

Saturday 23 September The Fabulously Vintage Fair at the Hub, Quarry Farm Bodiam TN32 5RA, calling all stallholders if you are interested in displaying your wares contact marketing@stmichaelshospice.com or 01424 457982 for a booking form. Open Air Movie Night join St Michaels Hospice for their first ever Movie night with a cult classic and ultimate 80’s childhood movie.’The Princess Bride’ All tickets are £10 per person plus a booking fee . Food and drink will be available at this event at the Hub in Bodiam details above. Contact as above. Sunday 24 September 1066 Walk is open to everyone: serious walkers and families. There are three starting points,Pevensey (16miles) Boreham Street (9 miles) or Stevens Crouch (4miles) all ending at Battle Abbey School where tea and cakes will be served. The walk will raise money for St Michael’s Hospice and the Rotary Club of Battle. Please contact the Fundraising Team for more information and registration 01424 457985 Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

