How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Brede Parish Council magazine: Urgent Now Please Can everyone who wishes to have something in the next edition of Brede Parish Council magazine send it to me at the above email address as soon as possible please. I have not received an email from anyone yet and it does take time to upload into the Newsletter. The deadline is 30 September but if possible I would like it sooner. Remember it covers Nov, Dec, Jan, Feb, and if your event is early March or needs booking by then do not forget to send it in. as the March Parish Magazine will hopefully be out in the first week but it can never be guaranteed. Also if you are able to deliver any magazines please contact Lesley Bannister 01424 882800 she will be pleased to hear from you as it will save on postage. Also any new advertisers please notify me ASAP with your advertisement.

All Children are back at School now: and I hope you have all settled in and for those new to school and those who have moved up, I hope it was not too scary. Our grandaughter has settled in well and loves her new secondary school which is really good.

Brede WI: with the assistance of Wonky (Hastings) WI who have expertise in this area, is organising a CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training and information sharing event on Saturday 21st October 2017, from 10.00 am until 12 midday at Brede Village Hall. All residents, friends and relatives are invited to go along and try some ‘hands on’ training, or just acquire information which might be useful in the event of an emergency. Coffee and cake will be available, for which there is no charge, although donations will be appreciated. If you would like more information, or inform Brede WI that you will be going, please ring 01424 883475.

Grand Jumble Sale: a chance to turn out your wardrobes and attics and be rid of the things you no longer require. Please take them to Brede Church Room at 9am on Saturday 16 September.

Litter: It was so disheartening to see so much litter strewn around the lay-by on the A28 towards Northiam after it had been cleaned up the week before Bank Holiday. However, some kind person or persons have been and picked it all up. Thank you so much as I was going back this afternoon (Thursday 7th) to pick it up before it blew down the hill. If we are all vigilant and pick up litter when we see it maybe we can beat those who drop it and spoil our Parish. One resident told me, they saw someone dropping a cigarette package in Hastings. They said to the person ‘oh you’ve dropped your packet,’ Yes, I know’ He replied ‘Then pick it up’ was the retort’ No, It is to give others work’ he replied once more. The person who told me was so shocked the man had gone before a further retort was forthcoming. Well, if you are reading this you thoughtless, inconsiderate person, ‘it is mainly volunteers who give up their precious time to pick up what others think it is okay to drop. Believe it or not, we do have better things to do with our time.’ Please Take heed if this applies to you too.

Trinity Methodist Church: Is there anyone in the local community who would be willing to lend a hand with the manual work in the grounds? Please contact Stephen Hampson (882690 or Alan Hurrell (883270) for details.

Friday 15 September: Last Friday, it was dark and gloomy, the rain was lashing down, then it eased off a bit and suddenly from Radio 2, I heard a carol being sung by a live performer, had I missed two months somehow? obviously not! but it prompted me to put the following in the column. Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall, not only for your weekly groceries but also to begin to find those original gifts, because from this Sunday it is only 14 weeks to Christmas Eve. I truly cannot believe how this year is flying by so quickly. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 16 September: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am. Grand Jumble Sale in St George’s Brede Church Room 10am -12 noon entrance 50p. The Parish Council Garden Competition Presentations in Brede Village Hall are at 2pm - 4pm. Well done to everyone who has won one of the sections.

Sunday 17 September: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. Mr Alan Hurrell is taking the service at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 18 September: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am The Guiding and Scouting sections are back. Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm.

Tuesday 19 September: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Painting for Pleasure group meets at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Yoga with Jo at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 20 September: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Sorry I forgot to mention the Mobile Library bus last week but for your diary, it will be calling again on 4 October.

Thursday 21 September: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Stretch and Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am. Thursday 21st September FREE WORKSHOP ROVTE at fsn offers a 2 hour workshop for those who would like to create a home-made purse using embroidery methods for themselves or as a gift 1.00-3.00pm at Brede Church Rooms. Saces are limited. Please book through Emma Turner by telephone 01424 423683 ext 22 or text 07795231064 or email eturner@fsncharity.co.uk

Friday 22 September: Brede Farmer’s Market 10am – 12noon Brede Village Hall Short Mat Bowls aat 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall

Bookings & Forthcoming Events.

23 September: The Fabulously Vintage Fair at the Hub, Quarry Farm Bodiam TN32 5RA, calling all stallholders if you are interested in displaying your wares contact 01424 457982 or marketing@stmichaelshospice.com for a booking form.

Open Air Movie Night: join St Michaels Hospice for their first ever Movie night with a cult classic and ultimate 80’s childhood movie.’The Princess Bride’ All tickets are £10 per person plus a booking fee . Food and drink will be available at this event at the Hub in Bodiam details above. Contact as above.

Sunday 24 September: 1066 Walk is open to everyone: serious walkers and families. There are three starting points,Pevensey (16miles) Boreham Street (9 miles) or Stevens Crouch (4miles) all ending at Battle Abbey School where tea and cakes will be served. The walk will raise money for St Michael’s Hospice and the Rotary Club of Battle. Please contact the Fundraising Team for more information and registration 01424 457985

The Big Get Together: St Michael’s Hospice has joined up with other hospices across the Southeast to invite you to The Big Get Together! This is a wonderful opportunity to get your friends, family or colleagues together and have fun, whilst raising money for local hospice care. The best part is that you decide what sort of hospice-tality you offer, whether its cocktails and canapés, a poker night, having a dinner party or just a good old gossip! You can also decide which date you hold your Big Get Together - all we ask is that your guests donate to St Michael’s Hospice to help us continue to provide our valuable service. For more information, visit our website:

Lottery Special Draw: To celebrate the Hospice’s 30th anniversary we are holding a Special Lottery Draw in October with a top cash prize of £3,000! The Hospice Lottery was established in 1997 to provide additional financial support to help maintain the much needed services provided by the Hospice for those affected by life-limiting illnesses or bereavement throughout Hastings and Rother. Tickets are £1 each and available from the Hospice reception desk and our Hospice shops, for more information on the Special Draw call the Lottery team on 01424 456384.

Wednesday 18 October: On behalf of the Friends of St George’s Brede Colin Page presents ‘Nature in Colour’ at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Tickets are £7.50 which includes cheese and wine following the presentation. They are available from Marion 01424 751165 or Pat 01424 883069. Many of you know Colin as he is known widely for his Photography and lectures that are always exceptionally good. Do not leave it too late to order your tickets as they are bound to be snapped up quickly.

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

