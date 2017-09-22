How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Last Saturday morning’s Grand Jumble: Sale raised a whopping £397.01 and hopefully there is more to come as a couple of items considered valuable have gone to the sale rooms. Many thanks to all who supported this event and to the helpers who gave up their time.

Brede Parish Council magazine: All inserts for the next edition of Brede Parish Council magazine by the end of this week please or it will be too late. Send all adverts and club news etc to me at the above email address as soon as possible please. Remember it covers Nov, Dec, Jan, Feb, and if your event is early March or needs booking by then do not forget to send it in. as all Parish Magazine will hopefully be out in the first week but it can never be guaranteed. Also if you are able to deliver any magazines please contact Lesley Bannister 01424 882800 she will be pleased to hear from you, please do not wait to be asked, as it will save on postage.

Phil the Bag: Brede Primary School are having a fundraising collection called ‘Phil the Bag.’ Everyone is welcome to take part. Please use any type of bag, black sacks are best or an old pillow case. The more they weigh the more they pay. Please fill the bags with your unwanted clothes, shoes,household linen, belts,hats and handbags. The Recycle Day is on Tuesday 17 October when you can take your filled bags to the school. For more information go to www.philthebag.co.uk

Shiver Productions: are developing an exciting new television programme for a major broadcaster. We are looking for outgoing grandparents who want to spend more time with their adult grandchildren (who must be 18 plus). With grandparents reportedly only seeing their grandchildren on average twice a year, it’s not surprising the two generations often know little about each other’s lives. In ‘Gran Knows Best’ (w/t), British grandparents will spend one-on-one time with their multiple grandchildren in an attempt to get to know them better and see if they can offer any help. Along the way they will learn about the pressures their grandchildren face, the lifestyle choices they make, their hopes for the future and what, if anything, is standing in their way of achieving them. Our programme will allow grandparents to share their knowledge, advice and practical help while learning more about the lives, hopes and aspirations of their grandchildren. If you are interested – or you know someone who may fit the bill – please call Tim on 0207 157 4588 or email him on shivercasting@shiver.tv

Friday 22 September: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Not only for your weekly groceries but also to begin to find those original gift. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 23 September: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am. The Fabulously Vintage Fair at the Hub, Quarry Farm Bodiam TN32 5RA, calling all stallholders if you are interested in displaying your wares contact marketing@stmichaelshospice.com or 01424 457982 for a booking form. Open Air Movie Night join St Michaels Hospice for their first ever Movie night with a cult classic and ultimate 80’s childhood movie.’The Princess Bride’ All tickets are £10 per person plus a booking fee . Food and drink will be available at this event at the Hub in Bodiam details above. Contact as above.

Sunday 24 September: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Reverent Peggy Heim is taking the service at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 25 September: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am The Guiding and Scouting sections are back. Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm.

Tuesday 26 September: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Luncheon Group meets at 12.30pmin Brede Village Hall. The Secretary is Frances Parnham 01424 882007 please contact her if you wish to join this thriving social group, the transport is organised by Andy Estcourt 07847 274993 if you have a problem travelling there. Yoga with Jo at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Brede Parish Council has a meeting at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. All Parishioners welcome.

Wednesday 27 September: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am

Thursday 28 September: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Stretch and Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am. Friday 29 September Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Bookings & Forthcoming Events.

Wednesday 18 October: On behalf of the Friends of St George’s Brede Colin Page presents ‘Nature in Colour’ at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Tickets are £7.50 which includes cheese and wine following the presentation. They are available from Marion 01424 751165 or Pat 01424 883069. Many of you know Colin as he is known widely for his Photography and lectures that are always exceptionally good. Do not leave it too late to order your tickets as they are bound to be snapped up quickly.

The Big Get Together: St Michael’s Hospice has joined up with other hospices across the Southeast to invite you to The Big Get Together! This is a wonderful opportunity to get your friends, family or colleagues together and have fun, whilst raising money for local hospice care. The best part is that you decide what sort of hospice-tality you offer, whether its cocktails and canapés, a poker night, having a dinner party or just a good old gossip! You can also decide which date you hold your Big Get Together - all we ask is that your guests donate to St Michael’s Hospice to help us continue to provide our valuable service. For more information, visit our website: www.stmichaelshospice.com/bgt

Lottery Special Draw: To celebrate the Hospice’s 30th anniversary we are holding a Special Lottery Draw in October with a top cash prize of £3,000! The Hospice Lottery was established in 1997 to provide additional financial support to help maintain the much needed services provided by the Hospice for those affected by life-limiting illnesses or bereavement throughout Hastings and Rother. Tickets are £1 each and available from the Hospice reception desk and our Hospice shops, for more information on the Special Draw call the Lottery team on 01424 456384. Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

