How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Scams to be aware of: that is doing the rounds at the moment. Note the bad English and missing words in the text that give it away. Clicking on the ‘Details for an order’ link would give the scammer access to your computer! Please be alert at all times.

Phil the Bag: Brede Primary School are having a fundraising collection called ‘Phil the Bag.’ Everyone is welcome to take part. Please use any type of bag, black sacks are best or an old pillow case. The more they weigh the more they pay. Please fill the bags with your unwanted clothes, shoes,household linen, belts,hats and handbags. The Recycle Day is on Tuesday 17 October when you can take your filled bags to the school. For more information go to www.philthebag.co.uk

Shiver Productions: are developing an exciting new television programme for a major broadcaster. We are looking for outgoing grandparents who want to spend more time with their adult grandchildren (who must be 18 plus). With grandparents reportedly only seeing their grandchildren on average twice a year, it’s not surprising the two generations often know little about each other’s lives. In ‘Gran Knows Best’ (w/t), British grandparents will spend one-on-one time with their multiple grandchildren in an attempt to get to know them better and see if they can offer any help. Along the way they will learn about the pressures their grandchildren face, the lifestyle choices they make, their hopes for the future and what, if anything, is standing in their way of achieving them. Our programme will allow grandparents to share their knowledge, advice and practical help while learning more about the lives, hopes and aspirations of their grandchildren. If you are interested – or you know someone who may fit the bill – please call Tim on 0207 157 4588 or email him on shhivercasting@shiver.tv

Friday 29 September: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. It has been really busy lately, and as I have often mentioned there is much to tempt you. Not only your weekly groceries. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 30 September: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am. The Fabulously Vintage Fair at the Hub, Quarry Farm Bodiam TN32 5RA, calling all stallholders if you are interested in displaying your wares contact marketing@stmichaelshospice.com or 01424 457982 for a booking form. Open Air Movie Night join St Michaels Hospice for their first ever Movie night with a cult classic and ultimate 80’s childhood movie.’The Princess Bride’ All tickets are £10 per person plus a booking fee . Food and drink will be available at this event at the Hub in Bodiam details above. Contact as above.

Sunday 1 October: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Reverent Helen Patten is taking the service at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 2 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am followed by Yoga with Lolly at 11.15am. Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm.

Tuesday 3 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Painting for Pleasure Group meets at 9.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Messy Church is at 4pm in Udimore Community Hall. Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 4 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am. Brede Mother’s Union meet in Brede Church Room at 2.30pm They will be having a collection of non perishable Harvest Goods for Family Social Work or other local charities. The Mobile Library. is in the Parish today and begins at 1pm in Reedswood Road and it will stay there until 1.35pm it will then wend it’s way down to Brede Village Hall car park to open it’s doors at 1.45pm and it will be there until 2.15pm. Plenty of time to take back your books, choose another one or two or extend the period you require the book. You can also pre order any book, so that the next time it comes in you have 1st refusal. Did you know there is also a lending library in the Community Hall at Broad Oak when its open.

Thursday 5 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Stretch and Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am. Design with Flowers are meeting this afternoon in Brede Church Room at 2pm we had to change the date due to Sue and I being unavailable next week. This afternoon we are doing an Hogarth Curve. Can I also draw your attention to a Wreath Workshop on Saturday 25 November in the Rainbow Trout entrance is £5 and although I will have a number of woven rings which will be free and wire rings that you can buy but you would need to bring the moss. You will need to bring your own foliage and decorations and ball of green garden string, also there will be a few natural products to purchase if you wish. If you wish you could do a swag in which case you need a length of rope the size of the area where you wish to hang it. You could also do and Oasis ring, Sue and I will be going to South East Flowers before the event where we can purchase them for you. The places are limited so please contact either Sue or I as soon as possible stating what you want to make. Coffee is included in the price. My details are above and Sue’s are 01424 882544 if you require more information.

Friday 6 October: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Bookings & Forthcoming Events.

Saturday 7th October: There will be a concert by the Peasmarsh and District Ladies Choir at Trinity Methodist Church, Broad Oak, starting at 7.30 pm. Admission by programme at the door, donations to the refurbishment fund. Everyone very welcome. St Mary’s Udimore Flower Festival - ‘Books’ Saturday 7 October , Sunday 8 October.

Saturday 14 October: the Rye and District NT are holding a Murder Mystery Quiz Night in Brede Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm as usual teams of of eight. Tickets are £10 and include a hot supper. Please take your own drinks,glasses and nibbles. Please contact Julie Etches 01797 225317 or emailjulie.etches054@btinternet.com

Wednesday 18 October: On behalf of the Friends of St George’s Brede Colin Page presents ‘Nature in Colour’ at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Tickets are £7.50 which includes cheese and wine following the presentation. They are available from Marion 01424 751165 or Pat 01424 883069. Many of you know Colin as he is known widely for his Photography and lectures that are always exceptionally good. Do not leave it too late to order your tickets as they are bound to be snapped up quickly.

Thursday 16 November: The V1 O’Clock Club presents The Cameo Opera at Brede Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm tickets are £ 12 each it resembles an indoor Glyndbourne. Picnic in the auditorium with your own 3 – 5 course meal. A chance to dress up ladies it is a black tie event. Eat between your favourite arias and have table of any size. There will be a raffle and a prize for the best dressed table. Tickets available from Penny Dawson 01424 882263

Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.