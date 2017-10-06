How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

The Mobile Library along with town Libraries are up for consultation as to whether or not they will remain open or if the buses will still be calling at the villages. We have already lost the Oakhill Drive stop, so please, Log on to the East Sussex County Council Website and follow the link and give your point of view. If you use the mobile service ask the librarian to help you log on if you do not have or do not know how to use a computer. Send your comments between 29 September and 14 December.

Phil the Bag: Brede Primary School are having a fundraising collection called ‘Phil the Bag.’ Everyone is welcome to take part. Please use any type of bag, black sacks are best or an old pillow case. The more they weigh the more they pay. Please fill the bags with your unwanted clothes, shoes,household linen, belts,hats and handbags. The Recycle Day is on Tuesday 17 October when you can take your filled bags to the school. For more information go to www.philthebag.co.uk

Friday 6 October: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. The Plants man should be there this week as well as the usual lovely stalls. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 7 October: Brede Village dance is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Time to get those glittery shoes out and flouncy skirts. There will be a concert by the Peasmarsh and District Ladies Choir at Trinity Methodist Church, Broad Oak, starting at 7.30 pm. Admission by programme at the door, donations to the refurbishment fund. Everyone very welcome.

Sunday 8 October: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The London City Mission will be taking this weeks service at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 9 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am followed by Yoga with Lolly at 11.15am. Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm.

Tuesday 10 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Painting for Pleasure Group meets at 9.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 11 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am. Brede Women’s Institute has Trevor Weeks talking about the Wildlife Rescue Service at 2pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 12 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Stretch and Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am. Jim Grant from the British Muzzle Loading Team will be the speaker at Brede Friendly Circle this evening at 7.30pm He will bring along some items along too. If any one is interested in this subject male or female please join us tonight in Brede Village Hall entry is £3.00 and will include light refreshments.

Friday 13 October Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 9 November: The Brede & Udimore Overseas Group are holding a ‘Soup & Scrabble’ at 12 noon in Udimore Comminity Hall Tickets are £5.00 ( which includes soup,bread, onehour game of scrabble followed by tea & biscuits) Tickets are limited so if you would like to join in this fun afternoon event. Please contact either Liz Turgoose on 01424 882657 or Sue Lee on 01424 883122 by Thursday 2 November

St Mary’s Udimore Flower Festival: ‘Books’ Saturday 7 October , Sunday 8 October.

Saturday 14 October: the Rye and District NT are holding a Murder Mystery Quiz Night in Brede Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm as usual teams of of eight. Tickets are £10 and include a hot supper. Please take your own drinks,glasses and nibbles. Please contact Julie Etches 01797 225317 or emailjulie.etches054@btinternet.com

Wednesday 18 October: On behalf of the Friends of St George’s Brede Colin Page presents ‘Nature in Colour’ at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Tickets are £7.50 which includes cheese and wine following the presentation. They are available from Marion 01424 751165 or Pat 01424 883069. Many of you know Colin as he is known widely for his Photography and lectures that are always exceptionally good. Do not leave it too late to order your tickets as they are bound to be snapped up quickly.

Thursday 16 November: The V1 O’Clock Club presents The Cameo Opera at Brede Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm tickets are £ 12 each it resembles an indoor Glyndbourne. Picnic in the auditorium with your own 3 – 5 course meal. A chance to dress up ladies it is a black tie event. Eat between your favourite arias and have table of any size. There will be a raffle and a prize for the best dressed table. Tickets available from Penny Dawson 01424 882263

Saturday 25 November: Sue and Rhiannon(me) are holding a Christmas Wreath or swag workshop at the Rainbow Trout at 10am – 12 noon entrance including coffee is £5 and there will be some rings made from Wisteria trails or you can bring your own. You will also require a green garden ball of string and evergreen greenery sharp secateurs and decorations, however there will be lotus heads for sale 50p each and some orange slices and we have lots of different coloured ribbon at 5p a metre. For the swag, you will need a length of rope including the hanging loop cut to the size of where you want it to go. Numbers are limited so please email or phone either me (as above) or Sue 01424 882544 ASAP

