Broad Oak Crossroads: are dangerous!: we all know that, who live within the Parish and those who possibly go through it every day. ESCC have notified some people in the 30 mile an hour area around the crossroads and not others and certainly no one in the 40 mile an hour our even the 50 mile an hour areas about a plan that was going to be put in action 40years ago. As plans go it possibly was the best one yet, but it was never executed, but now they want to delete it, despite it being archived all this time. The Parish Council voted unanimously to have it kept archived until a solution is found. There is more in the Parish Council Newsletter that will drop on your mat the 1st week in November hopefully. There will possibly be an action group forming, if I find out any details I will put them in the column as soon as I can. Actually on that note, I have a simple idea. Coming up the hill to the cross roads is dark because of the overhanging trees. Put your headlights on. Then people coming from the Rye direction or Chitcombe Road should see you. If you travel through the crossroads, traffic coming from Rye has to STOP many people do not and that causes accidents, also slow down as people are often crossing the road. We certainly have too many accidents and something needs to be done soon.

CPR: Brede WI are hosting Wonky WI members from Hastings who have CPR expertise. They are willing to train others in the Parish of Brede. If you are interested in knowing how to do CPR it will be held in Brede Village Hall on Saturday 21 October 10am – 12 midday There is no charge but donations would be gratefully received. Please contact Beryl 01424 882 445 to book your place.

The Mobile Library: along with town Libraries are up for consultation as to whether or not they will remain open or if the buses will still be calling at the villages. We have already lost the Oakhill Drive stop, so please, Log on to the East Sussex County Council Website and follow the link and give your point of view. If you use the mobile service ask the librarian to help you log on if you do not have or do not know how to use a computer. Send your comments between 29 September and 14 December.

Friday 13 October: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. The stallholders will have a wonderful stock for you to peruse and maybe buy. Do stop to have a look and maybe stay for a coffee. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 14 October: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am. The Rye and District NT are holding a Murder Mystery Quiz Night note, in Brede Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm. As usual teams of eight, please take your own drinks, glasses and nibbles. Tickets are £10 and include a hot supper. Please contact Julie Etches 01797 225317 or email: julie.etches054@btinternet.com ASAP if you wish to book a team or if you have a query.

Sunday 15 October: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. Mr David Hanson will be taking this weeks service at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 16 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am followed by Yoga with Lolly at 11.15am. Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm.

Tuesday 17 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Painting for Pleasure Group meets at 9.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Remember this is the recycle day for Phil the Bag ‘ Everyone is welcome to take part. Please use any type of bag, black sacks are best or an old pillow case. The more they weigh the more they pay. Please fill the bags with your unwanted clothes,shoes, household linen, belts,hats and handbags. Please take your filled bags to Brede Primary School during it’s opening hours.. For more information go to www.philthebag.co.uk Yoga with Jo at Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 18 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am. Brede WI host the Rother Group Autumn Meeting at 1pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 12 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Stretch and Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am. Jim Grant from the British Muzzle Loading Team will be the speaker at Brede Friendly Circle this evening at 7.30pm He will bring along some items along too. If any one is interested in this subject male or female please join us tonight in Brede Village Hall entry is £3.00 and will include light refreshments.

Jim Grant from the British Muzzle Loading Team will be the speaker at Brede Friendly Circle this evening at 7.30pm He will bring along some items along too. If any one is interested in this subject male or female please join us tonight in Brede Village Hall entry is £3.00 and will include light refreshments. Hastings Welsh Society hosted a Hastings Week Coffee Morning at their President, CLLR Godfrey Daniels home. The Deputy Mayor and the Hastings Carnival Queen graced them with their presence. It was possibly the 1st event of Hastings Week It was a successful morning, with many members attending. If you have a Welsh connection or inkling please contact the Secretary Marjory Atherden 01424 441208. Email: marjorie.atherden@btinternet.com if you would like more information or wish to join the society.

Saturday 14 October: is the Battle of Hastings date and the end of Hastings week, the Town will have a carnival feel tonight as bonfire boyes from around the County converge to process around the Town with fire torches lifted high, accumulating at the bonfire on the beach. Their lit torches are thrown into the bonfire to light it. A firework display follows. It is a marvel to see and hear no matter how many times you have seen it before. It of course heralds the beginning of the Bonfire season. With Northiam following next week. Also today the Rye and District NT are holding a Murder Mystery Quiz Night in Brede Village Hall. 7pm for 7.30pm as usual teams of of eight. Tickets are £10 and include a hot supper. Please take your own drinks,glasses and nibbles. Please contact Julie Etches 01797 225317 or emailjulie.etches054@btinternet.com Bookable/Future Events.

Wednesday 18 October: On behalf of the Friends of St George’s Brede Colin Page presents ‘Nature in Colour’ at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Tickets are £7.50 which includes cheese and wine following the presentation. They are available from Marion 01424 751165 or Pat 01424 883069. Many of you know Colin as he is known widely for his Photography and lectures that are always exceptionally good. Do not leave it too late to order your tickets as they are bound to be snapped up quickly.

Thursday 9 November: Brede & Udimore Overseas Group are holding a Soup & Scrabble afternoon in Udimore Community Hall. Turn up for lunch at 12 noon for soup and bread then partake in an hour of scrabble followed by tea biscuits. Tickets £5.00 contact Liz Turgoose 01424 882657 or Sue Lee 01424 883122 to book your place or for more information

Thursday 16 November: The V1 O’Clock Club presents The Cameo Opera at Brede Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm tickets are £ 12 each it resembles an indoor Glyndbourne. Picnic in the auditorium with your own 3 – 5 course meal. A chance to dress up ladies it is a black tie event. Eat between your favourite arias and have table of any size. There will be a raffle and a prize for the best dressed table. Tickets available from Penny Dawson 01424 882263

Saturday 25 November: Sue and Rhiannon(me) are holding a Christmas Wreath or swag workshop at the Rainbow Trout at 10am – 12 noon entrance including coffee is £5 and there will be some rings made from Wisteria trails or you can bring your own. You will also require a green garden ball of string and evergreen greenery sharp secateurs and decorations, however there will be lotus heads for sale 50p each and some orange slices and we have lots of different coloured ribbon at 5p a metre. For the swag, you will need a length of rope including the hanging loop cut to the size of where you want it to go. Numbers are limited so please email or phone either me (as above) or Sue 01424 882544 ASAP. Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.