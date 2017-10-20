How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Much Sad News: I am so sorry to impart such sadness this week. The funeral of Dorothy Kenward has already taken place. Although not any longer of this Parish she was known by many when she lived here and for them and her family this is a difficult time; as it is for the families of Linda Thompson and John Good. Both passed away last week. If I know when and where their funerals are to be held I will endeavour to inform you. Many people would have known John Belsey a former teacher in Rye and latterly of Bexhill. After quite a long illness he passed away quietly on Monday 16 October. If it is in time for the column, I will note details of his cremation. John was a dear friend of ours and it was through him that my Father and I joined the Hastings Welsh Society. Our thoughts and prayers are for Audrey at this very sad time, and also the other families who will be grieving, please add them to your prayers too.

Broad Oak Crossroads: some of you may have noticed a few Parish Councillors cutting back the foliage at the beginning of Chitcombe Road on Sunday afternoon. When you park in the lay-by now, the view in your mirror should be a clearer one of the movement of traffic on the crossroads thus making it safer for you to pull out. We will be out cutting more next month. We will be indicating to East Sussex County Council how much land there is around the crossroads that can be put to good use to ease the dangerous area.

Urgent Public Meeting: regarding our dangerous crossroads will be held on Wednesday 22 November in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm Please put the date in your diaries and think of any idea that can help us avoid accidents and come along too. Brede Parish Council have invited representatives from the District and County Council. Elected members including the Police and Crime Commissioner and our MP. We will be asking ‘what is going to happen to improve the safety of the public and the traffic flow across the Crossroads? Hopefully the press will come too. We do need to find a solution.

The Mobile Library: along with town Libraries are up for consultation as to whether or not they will remain open or if the buses will still be calling at the villages. We have already lost the Oakhill Drive stop, so please, Log on to the East Sussex County Council Website and follow the link and give your point of view. If you use the mobile service ask the librarian to help you log on if you do not have or do not know how to use a computer. Send your comments between 29 September and 14 December.

Friday 20 October: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. What delights will you find if you venture inside today, many I am sure. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 21 October: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am. Brede WI are hosting Wonky WI members from Hastings who have CPR expertise. They are willing to train others in the Parish of Brede. If you are interested in knowing how to do CPR it will be held in Brede Village Hall 10am – 12 midday. There is no charge but donations would be gratefully received. Please contact Beryl 01424 882 445 to book your place.

Sunday 22 October: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Reverend Peggy Heim will be taking this weeks service at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 23 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am followed by Yoga with Lolly at 11.15am. Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm.

Tuesday 24 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Brede Luncheon Club meet today at 12 noon in Brede Village Hall for comradeship and a lovely meal. Yoga with Jo at Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 25 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am. The East Sussex Mobile Library van will be trundling around the Parish today. Beginning at Reedswood Road where it will stay from1pm – 1.35pm. It will the meander down King Land Hill to be at Brede Village Hall car park from 1.45pm – 2.15pm. Brede Crafters meet at 2pm also in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 26 October: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Stretch and Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Friday 27O ctober Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 28 October Staplecross Bonfire Celebrations

Bookable/Future Events.

Thursday 9 November: Brede & Udimore Overseas Group are holding a Soup & Scrabble afternoon in Udimore Community Hall. Turn up for lunch at 12 noon for soup and bread then partake in an hour of scrabble followed by tea biscuits. Tickets £5.00 contact Liz Turgoose 01424 882657 or Sue Lee 01424 883122 to book your place or for more information.

Thursday 16 November: The V1 O’Clock Club presents The Cameo Opera at Brede Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm tickets are £ 12 each it resembles an indoor Glyndbourne. Picnic in the auditorium with your own 3 – 5 course meal. A chance to dress up ladies it is a black tie event. Eat between your favourite arias and have table of any size. There will be a raffle and a prize for the best dressed table. Tickets available from Penny Dawson 01424 882263

Saturday 25 November: Sue and Rhiannon(me) are holding a Christmas Wreath or swag workshop at the Rainbow Trout at 10am – 12 noon entrance including coffee is £5 and there will be some rings made from Wisteria trails or you can bring your own. You will also require a green garden ball of string and evergreen greenery sharp secateurs and decorations, however there will be lotus heads for sale 50p each and some orange slices and we have lots of different coloured ribbon at 5p a metre. For the swag, you will need a length of rope including the hanging loop cut to the size of where you want it to go. Numbers are limited so please email or phone me (as above) or phone Sue 01424 882544 ASAP.

St George’s Church Christmas Tree Festival: 1st 2nd and 3rd December the theme is Christmas poems, legends and stories. Please, if you would like to have a tree for your group phone Vicky 01424 883408 for an application form.

Volunteers: Do we have any in the Parish that can deliver some of the Parish Council Newsletters between 25th October and 30th October Please contact the Parish Clerk Lesley Bannister 01424 882800 ASAP

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.