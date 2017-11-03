How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

St Michael’s Hospice Tea Dances: As most people are aware the Hospice is now celebrating 30 years since it was first opened. During that time for 24/25 years there has been a fortnightly Thursday afternoon Tea Dance. Which over the years has raised 1000’s of pounds for the hospice. In the last 2 and half years alone, it has raised £5,000.00. and this during the period of the fire.

Unfortunately, due to health problems the present DJ/MC is unable to continue to provide the music after this year. We are therefore looking for the service of somebody who can take over. (One or two people taking it in turns would be very nice.) It is a job of love i.e. no payment.

It is not a difficult job and either a man or woman can do it and it does not have to be a dancer, just the ability to follow a programme and press the right button. All the equipment is there, we just need somebody to operate it. If you know of somebody who would be interested in doing this worthwhile job please contact Paul Capps 01424 812107 or paulcapps@btinternet.com

New dancers are also welcome 1st and 3rd Thursdays afternoons from 2pm till 4.30pm a mixture of Ballroom, Sequence and line dances in a friendly and warm environment in the Arthur Easton Centre (adjacent to the Hospice) admission £3.00 and all proceeds go directly to the hospice. Or if you just want to come along and listen to the music you will be very welcome.

Staplecross Bonfire Society: were lucky with the weather even so Thank you so much for the Bonfire Night, so much for the young people to do and so enjoyable for the older generation as well. The Parade was well attended by many from the surrounding area and beyond. The Fire works were fantastic and like last week the oo’s and ah’s seemed to come with each burst of light and sparkle. Yet again well done to all for the hard work that is put in to stage such an event. Please note, it is appreciated. The Mobile Library along with town Libraries are up for consultation as to whether or not they will remain open or if the buses will still be calling at the villages. We have already lost the Oakhill Drive stop, so please, Log on to the East Sussex County Council Website and follow the link and give your point of view. If you use the mobile service ask the librarian to help you log on if you do not have or do not know how to use a computer. Send your comments between 29 September and 14 December.

Friday 3 November: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. A closer place to find your groceries, juice,meat, fish bread, cakes and chocolate. Plus many other items that are required. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 4 November: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Sunday 5 November: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. This mornings service will be taken by the Reverend David Freeland at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 6 November: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am followed by Yoga with Lolly at 11.15am. Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm.

Tuesday 7 November: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Brede Painting for Pleasure meet today at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Messy Church at Udimore Community Hall followed by Yoga with Jo at 6.30pm Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 8 November: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am. Brede WI meet in Brede Village Hall at 2pm for their AGM and Tales from National Trust Properties with speaker Layton Frewen.

Thursday 9 November: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Stretch and Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am. Brede & Udimore Overseas Group are holding a Soup & Scrabble afternoon in Udimore Community Hall. Turn up for lunch at 12 noon for soup and bread then partake in an hour of scrabble followed by tea biscuits. Tickets £5.00 contact Liz Turgoose 01424 882657 or Sue Lee 01424 883122 to book your place or for more information. Brede Friendly Circle meet at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Rhiannon Oliver will be demonstrating and helping to do a coat hanger and potato Christmas decoration with greenery and adornments.

Friday 10 November: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Bookable/Future Events.

Thursday 16 November: The V1 O’Clock Club presents The Cameo Opera at Brede Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm tickets are £ 12 each it resembles an indoor Glyndbourne. Picnic in the auditorium with your own 3 – 5 course meal. A chance to dress up ladies it is a black tie event. Eat between your favourite arias and have table of any size. There will be a raffle and a prize for the best dressed table. Tickets available from Penny Dawson Urgent Public Meeting regarding our dangerous crossroads will be held on

Wednesday 22 November: in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm Please put the date in your diaries and think of any idea that can help us avoid accidents and come along too. Brede Parish Council have invited representatives from the District and County Council. Elected members including the Police and Crime Commissioner and our MP. We will be asking ‘what is going to happen to improve the safety of the public and the traffic flow across the Crossroads? Hopefully the press will come too. We do need to find a solution.01424 882263

Saturday 25 November: two events,Sue and Rhiannon(me) are holding a Christmas Wreath or swag workshop at the Rainbow Trout Chitcombe Road Broad Oak Brede at 10am – 12 noon entrance including coffee is £5 and there will be some rings made from Wisteria trails or you can bring your own. You will also require a green garden ball of string and evergreen greenery, sharp secateurs and decorations, however there will be lotus heads for sale 50p each and some orange slices and we have lots of different coloured ribbon at 5p a metre. For the swag, you will need a length of rope including the hanging loop cut to the size of where you want it to go. Numbers are limited so please email or phone either me (as above) or Sue 01424 882544 ASAP.

In Broad Oak Brede the Trinity Methodist Church have a Christmas Craft morning from 10am – 12 noon Lights Of Love Tree once again organised by St George’s Bell Ringers. The trees lights will be switched on throughout December and into the New Year outside the Church. Should you wish to donate a light in memory of a loved one for £1.00 it will be possible to do so throughout the weekend or you can contact Andrew Burchett 01424 882727 The Bell Ringers will be grateful to you for your donations, half will go to the Church for the cost of heating and lighting over the Christmas period and the other half to a good cause, the 6 Bell ropes in the Bell Tower need replacing at a cost of just under £1,000 for the 6 they are a vital component to keep the beautiful bells ringing.

St George’s Church Christmas Tree Festival 1st 2nd and 3rd December the theme is Christmas poems, legends and stories. If you would like to have a tree for your group phone Vicky 01424 883408 for an application form. If anyone would like to donate anything for the stalls at the Christmas Tree Festival. There will be a gift stall, cake stall a bottle tombola and of course a grand raffle.

On the 1st of December Children from the benefice and Nursery School children are invited along with their families to view the trees and enjoy a drink and a biscuit and take part in the Hunt the Elf competition. During the evening for the adults there is to be a Festive Quiz Night and Supper in the Church Room. For teams of 6 – 8 people. If you do not have a team in place they will fill the tables as places are booked. Tickets are £8.00 for the event and include a ploughman’s supper please bring your drink and glass. They are available from Andrew Burchett 882727 or at the Farmers Market and from Vicki Harper at the Rectory 01424 883408 The tickets for this event do go quickly so book yours soon and definitely before Monday 27 November if you want to attend this fun evening.

Saturday 2 December: After savouring seasonal temptations and buying gifts for loved ones,the fun events for children and the looking at the themed Christmas trees there will be a concert of Christmas Music and Carols performed by Gary Marriottt and Duncan Reid and their musical friends at 7.30pm in St Georges Church. Tickets are £5 at the Church door. If this is not enough for you the following day Sunday 3 December after the Festival there is a very special service at 3.30pm for all children and their families who are most welcome to attend the Christingle Service, a very fitting and wonderful way to end the 2017 Christmas Tree Festival. There is more information in the November Church Magazine, out now at 50pIn the local shops and at St George’s Church. Live Christmas Refreshments will be on sale. They will also have a small selection of locally grown Christmas Trees on sale throughout the weekend.

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.