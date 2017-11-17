Scams: are still doing the rounds, please be on your guard at all times. I have been asked if any one who may have been targeted by the recent vehicle and garage break -ins to contact the Police on 101 individually so that they can form a picture of the criminals movements. Please ensure valuables are not left anywhere in your vehicle.

Rainbow Trout: had a closing party attended by many on Friday, all had a good time marred with sadness. The fantastic Managers Sarah and Roanne put on a brave face. Whoever buys the pub needs to put in a good chef and good beer to draw back the people. The pub is situated in an excellent position for trade. We really do not wish to loose this asset in our Village.

The Remembrance Service: in St George’s Brede. The 1st Brede Scout Group were represented by all sections carrying their flag that was paraded through the Church at the beginning and end of the service. Mr John May read out the list for the Parish of Brede men who bravely gave their lives for their Country followed by Mr Richard Holmes who read the list for Udimore. Watch Commander Chris Sands laid a wreath on behalf of our local Firefighters followed by Mr John May for the Brede branch of the Royal British Legion, Brede Scout Group not only laid a wreath but everyone in the group planted a small cross in a box of sand. I feel I have to say well done! to all the young people in the Church on Sunday they were all so well behaved in the very solemn Service.

Friday 17 November: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. The market was packed last week, do support the locally produced products and merchandise there was so much of it, and I dare say there will be more today as the plants will be outside. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Winchelsea Singers are performing the 1960’s hit ‘My Fair Lady’ at the New Hall in Winchelsea at 2pm

Saturday 18 November: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am. Winchelsea Singers are performing the 1960’s hit ‘My Fair Lady’ again this evening at 7 pm at the New Hall in Winchelsea.

Sunday 19 November: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. This morning’s service will be taken by the Reverend Richard Dengatel at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 20 November: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am followed by Yoga with Lolly at 11.15am. Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm.

Tuesday 21 November: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Brede Painting for Pleasure meet today at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Yoga with Jo at Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 22 November: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am. Brede Village hall at 6pm

Urgent Public Meeting regarding our dangerous crossroads will be held at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Please come and have your say if you think of any idea that can help us avoid accidents.

Thursday 23 November: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Stretch and Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Friday 24 November: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Following it the Village Hall will be decorated for Christmas and the piano will be tuned. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Bookable/Future Events.

Saturday 25 November two events: Sue and Rhiannon(me) are holding a Christmas Wreath or swag workshop NB (change of venue from Rainbow Trout) We will now be meeting in the Brede Church Room Waterworks Lane TN31 6HG at 10am – 12 noon entrance including coffee is £5 and there will be some rings made from Wisteria trails or you can bring your own. You will also require a green garden ball of string and evergreen greenery, sharp secateurs and decorations, however there will be lotus heads for sale 50p each and some orange slices and we have lots of different coloured ribbon at 5p a metre. For the swag, you will need a length of rope including the hanging loop cut to the size of where you want it to go. Numbers are limited so please email or phone either me (as above) or Sue 01424 882544 ASAP.

Trinity Methodist Church in Udimore Road Broad Oak have a Christmas Craft morning from 10am – 12 noon

Lights Of Love Tree: once again organised by St George’s Bell Ringers. The trees lights will be switched on throughout December and into the New Year outside the Church. Should you wish to donate a light in memory of a loved one for £1.00 it will be possible to do so throughout the weekend or you can contact Andrew Burchett 01424 882727 The Bell Ringers will be grateful to you for your donations, half will go to the Church for the cost of heating and lighting over the Christmas period and the other half to a good cause, the 6 Bell ropes in the Bell Tower need replacing at a cost of just under £1,000 for the 6 they are a vital component to keep the beautiful bells ringing.

St George’s Church Christmas Tree Festival: 1st 2nd and 3rd December the theme is Christmas poems, legends and stories. If you would like to have a tree for your group phone Vicky 01424 883408 for an application form. If anyone would like to donate anything for the stalls at the Christmas Tree Festival. There will be a gift stall, cake stall a bottle tombola and of course a grand raffle. On the 1st of December Children from the benefice and Nursery School children are invited along with their families to view the trees and enjoy a drink and a biscuit and take part in the Hunt the Elf competition.

Festive Quiz Night and Supper: During the evening for anyone in the Church Room at 7pm. For teams of 6 – 8 people. If you do not have a team in place they will fill the tables as places are booked. Tickets are £8.00 for the event and include a ploughman’s supper please bring your drink and glass. They are available from Andrew Burchett 882727 or at the Farmers Market and from Vicki Harper at the Rectory 01424 883408 The tickets for this event do go quickly so book yours soon and definitely before Monday 27 November if you want to attend this fun evening.

Saturday 2 December: After savouring seasonal temptations, buying gifts for loved ones, the fun events for children, and looking at the themed Christmas trees there will be a Concert of Christmas Music and Carols performed by Gary Marriottt and Duncan Reid and their musical friends at 7.30pm in St Georges Church. Tickets are £5 at the Church door. If this is not enough for you the following day Sunday 3 December after the Festival there is a very special service at 3.30pm for all children and their families who are most welcome to attend the Christingle Service, a very fitting and wonderful way to end the 2017 Christmas Tree Festival. There is more information in the November Church Magazine, out now at 50p In the local shops and at St George’s Church. Christmas Refreshments will be on sale. They will also have a small selection of locally grown Christmas Trees on sale throughout the weekend.

1st Brede Scout Hut: is a warm, bright hall, with a large kitchen and patio area with a gas barbecue. It is £6.00 an hour to hire and £10 to use the barbecue. Phone 01424 882037 or email bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com if you require more information on the hiring of the building or on the Scout Group sections. It is not available Monday and Tuesday evening.

