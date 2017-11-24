How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

A sad note: to begin this weeks column, as well known Fred Skilling has sadly died. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time. As ever, if I find out the date of the funeral in time I will let you know.

Lights Of Love Tree: once again organised by St George’s Bell Ringers. The trees lights will be switched on throughout December and into the New Year outside the Church. Should you wish to donate a light in memory of a loved one for £1.00 it will be possible to do so throughout the weekend or you can contact Andrew Burchett 01424 882727 The Bell Ringers will be grateful to you for your donations, half will go to the Church for the cost of heating and lighting over the Christmas period and the other half to a good cause, the 6 Bell ropes in the Bell Tower need replacing at a cost of just under £1,000 for the 6 they are a vital component to keep the beautiful bells ringing.

My Fair Lady: Thank you to all who supported the show, I think everyone enjoyed it. The Winchelsea Singers next event is A Carol Concert in Winchelsea Church on Saturday 9 December at 7.00pm. All money raised is for St Michaels Hospice.

Friday 24 November: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Do pop along and see for yourselves the array of goods on offer. You might even find an unusual and unique Christmas Gift. Following it the Village Hall will be decorated for Christmas and the piano will be tuned. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 25 November: Sue and Rhiannon(me) are holding a Christmas Wreath or swag workshop NB (change of venue from Rainbow Trout) We will now be meeting in the Brede Church Room Waterworks Lane TN31 6HG at 10am – 12 noon entrance including coffee is £5 and there will be some rings made from Wisteria trails or you can bring your own. You will also require a green garden ball of string and evergreen greenery, sharp secateurs and decorations, however there will be lotus heads for sale 50p each and some orange slices and we have lots of different coloured ribbon at 5p a metre. For the swag, you will need a length of rope including the hanging loop cut to the size of where you want it to go. Numbers are limited so please email or phone either me (as above) or Sue 01424 882544 ASAP. The Trinity Methodist Church in Udimore Road Broad Oak have a Christmas Craft morning from 10am – 12 noon at the back of the Church. Also at 10am Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year old children is in Brede Village Hall.

Sunday 26 November: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. This morning’s service will be taken by the Reverend Peggy Heim at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 27 November: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am followed by Yoga with Lolly at 11.15am. Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm.

Tuesday 28 November: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Luncheon Club meet 12.30pm for their very special Christmas Lunch in the Festively decorated Brede Village Hall. I wish all members a Happy Christmas and Joyous New Year. Yoga with Jo at Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. Brede Parish Council meet at 7.30pm and welcome residents to come to the meetings and air their views, often it is possible to speak to Carl Maynard or Jonathan Johnson or both as they frequently attend the meetings. . Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper. 1st Brede Scout Hut is a warm, bright hall, with a large kitchen and patio area with a gas barbecue. It is £6.00 an hour to hire and £10 to use the barbecue. Phone 01424 882037 or email bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com if you require more information on the hiring of the building or on the Scout Group sections. It is not available Monday and Tuesday evening.

Wednesday 29 November: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am. Followed by Vocality at 2pm. Brede Crafters are in Brede Village Hall at 2pm and they are followed by the Cycling Training at 6pm.

Thursday 30 November: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Stretch and Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

Friday 1 December: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Children from the benefice and Nursery School children are invited along with their families to view the trees at the Christmas Tree Festival and enjoy a drink and a biscuit and take part in the Hunt the Elf competition from 3pm – 5.30pm. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Then at 7pm there is a fun Quiz Night and supper in the Church Room. £8 each teams of up to 8 individuals will be put on smaller teams to make 8 contact Vicki at the Rectory 01424 883408 or Andrew Burchett 01424 882727. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 2 December: St George’s Church Christmas Tree Festival weekend the theme is Christmas poems, legends and stories. If you would like to have a tree for your group phone Vicky 01424 883408 for an application form. If anyone would like to donate anything for the stalls at the Christmas Tree Festival. There will be a gift stall, cake stall a bottle tombola and of course a grand raffle. It is open from 10am 4pm and seasonal refreshments will be available. There will be a Concert of Christmas Music and Carols performed by Gary Marriottt and Duncan Reid and their musical friends at 7.30pm in St Georges Church. Tickets are £5 at the Church door.

Sunday 3 December: The St George’s Church Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. And the Christmas Tree Festival will open following the service about 10.45am. In the afternoon at 3.30pm the Christingle Service will take place, a very fitting and wonderful way to end the 2017 Christmas Tree Festival. All Children and their families are most welcome to attend and partake in the festive tea. Bookable/Future Events.

Thursday 7 December: The Cranbrook Town Band Christmas Charity Concert will once again be in Brede Village Hall, 7.30pm for a possible 7.45pm start. Tickets are £5.00 for Adults on the door. Children under 15 are free, refreshments will be available, there will be a raffle and it is in aid of the Royal British Legion and Brede Village Hall. Last year we were able to give £75.00 to the British Legion locally and the same to Brede Village Hall. We would like to build on that. Please come out for a fantastic evening of music and fun. If you are able to donate a raffle prize it will be appreciated. Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.