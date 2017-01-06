Christmas Lunch: This Christmas the lunch for those on their own was amazing. After worrying I wouldn’t have enough help I was overwhelmed by the generosity of people giving up some of their own Christmas to help. Jackie & Michael Ashdown and their Granddaughter Maddie came over to help prep the vegetables. Anna Millington came and was awesome with her help especially the way she greeted our guests. Rod Clifton gave us his whole morning helping to make the table look festive and helping where necessary. After lunch Betty McBride, David Cowell helped wash up and as they left Pippa Simpson and her daughter arrived and finished it. I am so grateful to them all, but my biggest thanks go to Kellie and Andrew Eldridge, Alexandra and Edward who gave up their whole day., and of course my husband Barry. The love and support of everyone makes it so much easier to continue this event. We are as always extremely grateful to Roger Daltry for so generously giving us the turkey again. To Lorna and Yuti Chernerovsky and Shirley and Richard Ormrod for donating the wine and Eileen Craddock for the crackers. We had 22 sit down to eat and three take always this year. Everyone said what a great day they had. Thank you everyone who supported in any way.

Slimming: The next twelve week course of the community weight loss challenge will begin on Tuesday. This is now held in the new hall in Etchingham as they have a fit step for beginners before it and one for seasoned fitsteppers after for those who wish to help the weight fall quicker. The weight loss course is run by Sue Tonkin and is £39 for the twelve weeks. She will encourage you and guide you through the challenge of losing weight, as we all know a very difficult task. The three highest percentage losers win cash prizes at the end. A great incentive. To book a place please call me on 01435 882107 for Sue’s contact details.

Bowls: The Burwash short mat bowls club will return to normal meetings on Monday, for their regular roll up night fun. Members will enjoy playing against each other and trying win the Gavin Wood roll up night salver, an incentive to make Mondays more interesting. Some of the members will be preparing for their next league game which is at home on Thursday against Pevensey. We are always looking to invite new players to join our friendly club. It is a great game to play with many laughs and some frustration as we learn but some of us are players in one of the three county teams as well as playing league and tournaments, so there is plenty of choice for the competitive amongst you. To find out more do come along anytime from 6.30pm on Monday evenings or call secretary Mary Taylor 01435 882107.

