Music: Tonight is music night at the Pavilion in Burwash Common. Local musicians and singers would be delighted if you went along to watch them perform. We are very lucky to have some amazingly talented musicians and singers in our community who love to entertain people. The fun begins at 8pm and the licenced bar will be open. Do take this chance to go along and see them for yourselves.

Service: St Phhilip’s church will be holding a Christingle service on Sunday at 10.30am. St Philip’s are celebrating their 150th anniversary and what nicer way than with a beautiful traditional celebration of Christ the Light of the world service. The service will be child friendly with safe LED candles for the littlest ones and fire extinguishers for the older ones. Do go along and enjoy the service which will brighten up the darks days of the winters.

Walk: The next walk for strollers will take place on Wednesday morning, leaving the Bear at 9am. These lovely country walks are for those who enjoy the peace of the countryside but are unable to go at a fast pace these days. Councillor, Ijon Jenner will be your guide and he would be delighted to see new people join his happy band of strollers. The walks take in many of the network of public footpaths that make up our three lovely villages, and are usually over in plenty of time for lunch.

Whist: The next monthly Whist evening will take place on Thursday at the Burwash Village hall from 7pm. These fun evenings are for anyone who enjoys a game of cards and for all levels of ability. The cost is £3 for twenty hands of cards and light refreshments. There is also a raffle. Even if you don’t live in the village you will be made welcome, we have regular players come from Robertsbridge, Hailsham, Hurst Green and Sandhurst. Parking is available in the catholic Church car park opposite the village hall. For more details please call either Shirley Viney 01435 882497 or Mary Taylor 882107.

Postal Quiz: For those of you who enjoy a brain workout, the next charity Postal quiz is ready. We apologise to anyone who missed the Autumn one, but due to illness we didn’t get one ready in time. This time the answers are all the names of two people, couples, duo’s pairs etc. from comedy, real life, history fiction in fact anywhere that two people were know together. There are 100 questions at £2 a copy, and answers should be returned by 10th April, so plenty of time to work through them. The money we raise is in aid of a Guiders International trip to Tipperary, where she will have twelve guides and will mentor another guider doing her international guiders certificate. Bev Boakes has been involved with Burwash Guides and Brownies for over 35 years. She is also the Rye district commissioner. If you would like a copy of the quiz, please send a stamped addressed envelope and £2 to Mary Taylor, 2, Holton Cottages, Spring lane Burwash TN19 7HU. Thank you.

Bowls: Last week the club welcomed Julie & Peter who came along to see what we are about. After some initial coaching they took to the mats and gave a very good show for their first session. If they decide to continue to come along, I think they will make great bowlers. The league team played their first league match of 2017 last week with a home fixture to Frant. The triples played first with Mary Taylor, Angela Marden and Gavin Wood winning 30-4, Joan Howard, Keith Marden and Alan Green winning 15-6. After tea break the pairs took to the mats with Julie Hawkins and Keith Wood losing 8-12 and Cherry Taylor and Alec Martin winning 18-8. This gave the team six league points. They will next play Broad Oak away on Tuesday evening. If you think you would like to try this great sport, which is no longer deemed the old persons game, then do come along on Monday evenings and have a go or give secretary Mary Taylor a call on 01435 882107.

Panto: Have you got your tickets for the Burwash Amateur Pantomime Society’s next production which begins next Saturday. Tickets are available from The Internet Café online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/baps This year they are performing Calamity Jane the Panto. If past productions are anything to go by, then this will be a great laugh with lots of audience participation.

