Spring Show: The Burwash Horticultural Society are holding their Spring Show tomorrow at the Pavilion in Swan Meadow Burwash. The exhibits can be set up from 9am to 10.45am when after which the judging will take place. Visitors can go along from 2,15 to 4pm. There will be refreshments and a raffle. Good luck to all the exhibitors.

Jumble: There is to be a jumble sale in the Burwash village hall tomorrow afternoon from 2pm. Entry is 50p, there will also be a raffle and refreshments. If you have any items for donation please call Lyn 07709 051788 or |Claire 077881 104576 for collection, alternatively you can leave items at the hall in the morning. This is in aid of Free Rein Horse ~Rescue, charity number 1166554, more information about the charity can be found on www.freereinhorserescue@gomail.com

Race night: The Burwash Common and Weald Residents Association are having one of their popular Race Nights tomorrow at the Pavilion in Burwash Common. Always a great fun evening you are all welcome to go along from 7.30pm. All the profits will go to local charities.

Parish Council: On Tuesday evening there is to be an open Parish Council meeting in the Pavilion at Burwash Common. This is your chance to hear how the Parish Councillors work and feel about what goes on in the villages. Hoe do you feel about all the proposed new houses for the village? What do they think. Well this is probably the best way to find out. The meeting will begin at 7pm.

Workshop: The Internet café is holding a another Discover Your Past workshop on Wednesday from 2pm until 4pm. Tickets are £2 each and should be reserved in advance by calling in at the Internet café today or Monday from 10am to 1pm. or contact Lesley Elmslie on 07818 648038 or email cllesleyelmslie@gmail.com

BLG: The Burwash ladies group will be meeting at the Burwash Village hall on Wednesday afternoon for another of their monthly meetings. This group enjoy some really great talks with a lot of fun thrown in. This month Colin Clarke will be Having Fun with English. The ladies meet at 2.15pm and would be delighted if you felt you would like to join them. The afternoon always ends with refreshments.

AGM: The Burwash Playing fields are holding their Annual General Meeting on Thursday in the Pavilion at Swan Meadow. They would be delighted to see you all there but especially if you are interested in joining the committee to help with the work of maintaining and fund raising for the field. Contact Terry Parker on 01435 882813for more details.

Cricket: On Tuesday 18 April there is to be a meeting at the Bear Motel to see if there is enough interest in organising coaches to the T20 cricket matches at The Sussex Sharks matches. The meeting will be at 7.30pm. If you are interested in going to see Sussex play the please contact Tesky O’Neil on 01580 860625 or go along to the meeting.

Bowls: The Burwash short mat bowls club have come to the end of another great season playing in the first division of the Weald League. They managed to finish 3rd, just eight points behind their nearest rivals Pevensey, to who they lost eight points because of cancelling a match at the last minute due to the adverse weather conditions. We have also been playing in the Eastbourne Sunday league this year with disappointing results. Last Monday the club played in a knock-out tournament for the Pegeric Cup, a trophy given to the club by the first chairman and captain The late Eric Godley. This was a fiercely fought completion which saw Alan Green just beat Barry Taylor in the final. Congratulations to them both. The club is beginning to wind down now as they prepare for the summer break and outdoor bowling. They have three friendly games to play, their AGM meeting and final meeting will be their Memorial cup tournament.

