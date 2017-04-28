Bateman’s: Today there is a chance to explore the grounds of the place that Rudyard Kipling called home and inspired many of his works. From 10 am to 4pm you can join the Ranger at the most beautiful time of year, see the Bluebells and wild flowers as you walk around the gardens and fields. Walking boots or shoes are recommended and booking is essential, so call them now to see if you can get in normal admission plus £5..

Next Saturday and Sunday 6 & 7 May, it is Rewards and Fairies weekend. this will include the recently reprinting by MacMillan Publishing Kipling storybook Rewards and Fairies, and reveals the magic and folklore of the English countryside. Go along and enjoy the magical story telling, the trails and more. as you explore the land and home that inspired the story. Normal admission.

Music night: Just to remind you all that the monthly music night at the Pavilion in Burwash common, is now being held quarterly, so there wont be one this evening. The next one will be held in June so you have plenty of time to practice and brush up on you playing and singing skills. I will remind you all nearer the time.

Bowls: On Sunday, the Burwash Short mat bowls club will be holding their annual Memorial cup tournament in the Burwash village hall. Play will begin soon after 10am following the roll of honour of those we are remembering. The day will consist of round robin of games for the players with a hot lunch served for them and their guests. There will also be a raffle and awards at the end of the afternoon. Do come along and watch us. Refreshments are available during the day and it is a great chance to see how this game is played. For more information please call secretary Mary Taylor on 01435 882107. This will be the last meeting of the club until September, but you will see us at the annual fair, probably on our cake stall.

Walk: The May walk for Strollers will take place on Wednesday morning. This gentle walk over the network of public footpaths is for all to enjoy. Ijon Jenner will guide you as you enjoy the company of others and the beauty of the surrounding countryside. If you would like to go along, meet them in the Bear car park at 9am. The walks are usually over by lunch time.

Whist: For all the regular whist players, there will not be any this week as we are unable to have the village hall because of the elections. Please accept our apologies for any disappointment. We will be back on 1st June though. Meantime you would be welcome to go along and play Bridge at the Bear on Friday afternoons at 2.30pm.

Sponsored Walk: On Saturday 6 May, St Bartholomew’s church invite you to join them for a sponsored walk. on behalf of Church funds. The walk will start at the Church at 9.30am. All are welcome but children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Go along and enjoy the countryside with drink and snack stops. The walk is suitable for all the family including dogs but they must be kept on leads. The dogs not the family! Sponsor forms are in the church or from Vicky Patterson on 01435 884135

St Michael’s hospice: This year the hospice is celebrating 30 years of providing holistic care to the community. to celebrate they are having Celebratory teas. Ours is being held in Stonegate village hall on Sunday 11 June with to sittings at 2.p, and 4.30pm. The event is free thanks to Big Lottery Fund and there will be music for all to enjoy. Spaces will be limited so early booking is essential to avoid disappointment. Book now at www.stmichaelshospice.com/teas

