Bowls: The Burwash short mat bowls club had their annual general meeting last Monday evening. The members were all thanked for their continued support of the club and congratulated on finishing third in division one of the Wealden league, for which they received cash for the club and individual certificates. The committee for most part remains unchanged except for the treasurer which is now held by Martyn Casey. Grateful thanks to John Norton for his work as this for the past three years. Martyn’s appointment left a vacancy on the committee and this was filled by the election of Chris Ryan, we hope he will enjoy working with us.

Tournament- On Sunday the bowls club held their annual Memorial Cup tournament, when members and ex-members come together to play for the beautiful cup in memory of those members that have passed away. The games were played in a round robin of five games for each player, for which they won 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw and one point for each end won. There were some great games played throughout the day, which was broken by a tasty hot lunch for everyone. At the end of the afternoon the Winner was Keith (Sammy) Wood who beat Mary Taylor into second place. Ex-member Stephen Trew was third. Thank you to everyone who made it such a fantastic event. The winners of the other trophies awarded are Pegeric Cup Alan Green beat Barry Taylor, Mary sGroombridge, Men’s singles Alan Green beat Barry Taylor, President’s cup ladies singles Mary Taylor beat Angela Marden, Mixed Pairs Mary & Barry Taylor beat Joan Howard and Keith Marden, Gavin Wood salver Alan Green beat John Norton The club now break for the summer, they will be at the annual summer fair and then back on the mats in September.

Walk: Tomorrow morning, the St Bartholomew’s Church sponsored walk will take place. They will meet at the Church for a 9.30am departure. All ages are welcome to join in but children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Sponsor forms are in the church or just make a donation. Enjoy the beautiful countryside and company with drink and snack stops to help you keep going. For more detail please email thymeplace@gmail.com or phone Vicky Patterson on 01435 884135. I hope the weather is good for this and you all have a great time.

Rewards & Fairies: This weekend at Bateman’s is a chance to enjoy some of the magical storytelling, trails and more as you explore the land that Rudyard Kipling used to inspire his novel, just reprinted by Macmillan publishing, Rewards and Fairies. Bring the children along from 11am to 4pm and have great family day out. Normal admission applies.

BLG: The Burwash Ladies group will be meeting on Wednesday at the Burwash village hall from 2.15pm. This group have a wide and varied programme of talks exhibitions etc which are always of great interest and fun. Unfortunately I don’t have the details for this week but why not go along anyway. It is sure to be something either informative, useful or just fun. The ladies always end their afternoon with tea and cake. New members and guests are always given a warm welcome.

