Quiz: Tonight is quiz night in the Pavilion at Burwash Common. Teams of six players are invited to go along and take part in this fun general knowledge quiz event. Entry is £2 per person with the money being given back as prize money to the winners. A sausage supper will be available and the licenced bar will be open. To book a table or to find out more, call Karol Richardson 0n 01435 883318. The fun begins at 8pm.

Plants: The Burwash Horticultural society are holding their annual plant sale tomorrow morning at Mount House, High Street Burwash from 10am to 12 noon. Plants are home grown by the members of the society and supplied by Cade Street Nursery. This is an ideal time to see what is available for your garden. There will be refreshments and a raffle.

Meeting: The Burwash branch of The Royal British Legion will be meeting again on Monday evening in the Rose & Crown at 8pm. You are all very welcome to go along. You do not have to be a member of to have been in the armed forced, but an interest in the work of the Legion and the good it does for the families of those lost or injured during conflicts would help. If you are interested in joining the Branch call Fred Marshall on 01435 884298

Charity Quiz evening: The Wheel Inn are playing host to a fun general knowledge quiz evening in aid of Lupus Charity on Wednesday Evening at 8pm. Entry is just £1 per person and there will be a free buffet. This will be a great evening and they are hoping plenty of you will go along. there is no need to book but it would help if they have a rough idea how many will be there. Well done Jack & Kelly for organising this.

Parish assembly: Once again the Burwash Parish Council are organising meeting at the village hall, when local groups and societies will be there to show you the history and give account of their group and what they get up to. If you are new to the village this is a great opportunity to go along and discover the many and varied activities that the villages of Burwash, Burwash Weald and Burwash Common have that may interest you. The doors open at 6.30pm, entry is free but there will be refreshments and things to buy and see. Do go along and find out what there is for you.

