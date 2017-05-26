Bingo: Thank you to Pauline Wilson, Fiona Hosein and Kim Lee for a very enjoyable prize bingo evening last Friday. Despite having a bad throat, call Pauline did a sterling job with Fiona as her aid. The prizes were amazing and so many donated by the local businesses including The Bear, The Wheel, The Flower House, The Butchers, Sparkle Team cleaners, and others. There were hampers, wine, chocolates, hanging baskets, home made cakes and more. Kim Lee and her daughter kept us all well supplied with refreshments. It was good to see whole families playing the game together and having a lot of luck. Well done everyone. It is thought that about £230 was raised for the repairs to the roof of the Guide and Brownie meeting hut in Burwash Common. Well done everyone. If there is anyone who thinks they can help this long running group for you girls, either with donations towards the cost or with help with the repairs. Call Jackie Ashdown on 01435 882196, she would be delighted to hear how you wish to get involved.

Show: Tomorrow it is the annual Heathfield agricultural show, which as always will held in Broad Oak. This is always a great day with so much to see and do. Local businesses will be there selling their wares, and you can watch the animals in the arena. The weather looks good for once so should be a good event for the whole family to enjoy. The event is on from 8am to 5.15pm.

AGM: The Burwash branch of Age UK will be holding their annual general meeting on Wednesday afternoon in the Burwash Village hall from 2.30pm. This group are looking for more people to get involved to help those who are no longer so young. As well as offering friendship though regular gatherings like the monthly lunch club, the group also offers practical help to those who have just come home from hospital, anything from organising wheelchairs to helping with the shopping. The group also have a weekly exercise session in the Pavilion at Swan Meadow every Tuesday morning. Do go along and hear for yourself the many acts of kindness this group give and see if it is something you feel you could help with.

Whist: The next monthly Whist drive will be held on Thursday evening at the Burwash village hall. First hand will be dealt at 7pm. This friendly game of cards is open to anyone who enjoys a game of whist, despite their ability, form novice to pro. We all have a great time, have made new friends and enjoy the games. Entry is just £3 for twenty hands of cards and light refreshments. A raffle is also held. Prizes are awarded to the highest and second highest lady and gentleman and the lowest scoring. Parking is available in the Catholic Church car park opposite the village hall. We would love to see you there. For more information, please call Shirley Viney on 01435 882497 or myself, Mary Taylor on 882107. No need to book a place, just turn up, you will find a warm welcome.

Party: On Saturday 17th June, there is to be a Razzamataz Party in the4 Pavilion in Burwash Common, from 6.30pm to 11pm. There will be a Jazz Band, a welcome cocktail, buffet supper and an Auction of promises. Tickets are £25 each available from Jane Bryant; jane.bryant.9@gmail.comor Sheila Gale; Sheila_gale@hotmail.com in aid of Admiral Nurses East Sussex. Dress code 1920’s. Book tickets now to avoid disappointment. Contact Jane or Sheila if you wish to know more.

Scarecrow: The Burwash Parish council are organising a scarecrow competition in the village. This is open for families and or club and groups to get involved in. The judging will take place on Saturday 17 June in the Pavilion, Swan Meadow, Burwash. Entries should be taken along between 9am and 10.15am. Entry is 25p with cash prizes for the winners. See the Bear, Rose & Crown or Buttchers for leaflets of more details.

