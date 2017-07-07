Net ball: Several people from Burwash will be joining players from other villages in a 24 hour netballathon. The event is being held in memory of Emma Beeney, who was tragically killed in a horrendous accident in the village last year. The money raised will be split between the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance Trust and the Etchingham Barn Owls preschool. The fun begins at 6pm tonight at the Etchingham C of E primary school at Parsonage Croft. There is also a Silent Auction. Some of the lots in this auction are awesome with a holiday for 6 at Park Holidays UK, British Grand Prix tickets. free Polo training, a free pass to Balantyne’s spa, fine dining experience in London and more. To find these and more and to put your bid in go to www.jumblebee.co.uk/etchingham24hournetballathon other attractions at the neballathon will be a fabulous raffle, cake stall, childrens corner with face painting and more, and a competition to find the strongest man and women. Do find a little time to go along and support this great event. we wish all those who will be paying throughout the night and all day tomorrow a really enjoyable and successful time.

Cricket: For all you cricket fans out there, why not take the opportunity to go and watch you county side play in a T20 game at Arundel. There is a coach going which will pick up from Hurst Green and all villages where safe en-route. if you are interested please call Tesky & Barbara O Neal on 01580 860625. They will give you prices and time for the coach. Go have a great day out with no hassle driving or parking.

Bingo: Just over a week to go for the next Charity Prize bingo in the village. It takes place on 16 July in the Burwash village hall from 2.30pm. It is in aid of guide Dogs for the blind and we are hoping that someone will bring along one of the puppies they train. We have some lovely prizes but would be grateful for other donations especially bottles, also boxes/tubs of chocolates and sweets. If any of the businesses would like to donate we would b e extremely grateful and would be happy to add you name to the prize given. For more info or to donate please call Mary on 01435 882107.

Theatre: Have you got your ticket for the Rude Mechanicals next production. They will be in Burwash again on Friday 28 July, the performance will begin at 7.30pm. As always you are welcome to bring along your own picnics chairs/blankets etc. The Commercial Traveller is the title of the production and will probable be a very funny show. to get tickets visit www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk or get one from Londis in Burwash high street.

Fair: Plans are alsready underway for the August bank holiday fair in the village. Held on Swan Meadow every year it is a great day out. If you would like a pitch you need to book it soon. Call or email Steve Mintram steve.mintram@btinternet.com or 01435 882444. There are different prices for different stalls/charities.

