Bingo: How can I adequately describe the fun we had at last Sunday’s Charity Prize bingo. To say we had fun is an understatement. Despite there not being many people in attendance, those who did come were determined to make it as much fun for everyone as they could. From children to adults there was a lot of laughter and joking, which made the afternoon. Thank you to all those that came from the village and from far and wide, Bexhill, Battle, Maresfield, Etchingham and Heathfield. We had some great prizes too, the usual wine, chocolates, home made cakes, two grocery hampers, a bowl of fruit and a basket of vegetables. There was a chicken dinner, a pamper hamper, a coffee set including the coffee etc, and a tea set which included the tea and biscuits. Our grateful thanks to all those who donated one of the many prizes. Refreshments were well received as there was a delicious homemade strawberry gateau and large pieces of chocolate cake. The generosity of the players and helpers means we can send a cheque for £200 to Guide Dogs for the Blind. Thank you all of the helpers who make the event an easy one to run.

Cricket: The next home game for Sussex Sharks will be on Sunday at Hove. Tesky has again secured coach travel to take you there. What a great way to get to the match stress free. No parking worries when you arrive either. The T20 games can be very exciting and you are all welcome to go along. To find out more about the coach and costs etc, why not give Tesky a call he would be delighted to hear from you. Pick ups are from Hurst Green through to Heathfield and beyond if needed. You can reach Tesky on 01580 860625 The coach will leave HurstGreen at 11.50, Burwash at 12 noon, Heathfield 12.15 and Blackboys at12.25. Tickets are £28 each coach £12.

Coffee Morning: The Burwash Ladies group are having a summer coffee morning on Wednesday. Hosted by Mollie & Peter Beauchamp at 9 Old Orchard, High Street. The ladies of this group are all great bakers so their cakes etc are well worth buying, Do go along and see what they have available on their stalls. from 10.30am.

School: For many children today marks the start of a new chapter in their lives. For some they will be leaving education and starting work. Others will go on to further their education at university or college. Further down the chain youngster will be leaving the safety of Primary school to go into big school at secondary school and colleges. This is an emotio0nal time for parents too as they watch their no longer baby growing up. Pre-school will see infants into the primary school. Many will have to say goodbye to friends they have made as they part ways in different directions. Whatever life has in store for you all, we wish you all a great summer and a brilliant future.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.