Rude Mechanical Theatre: The long awaited new performance of the open air company, Rude Mechanical Theatre is finally here. The group will be perfoming in the swan Meadow Playing fields tonight at 7.30pm. These are always great fun, a bit risqué, but well acted as the few cast members take on several roles. Whu not make an evening of it by taking along your picnics and wine. The grounds open at 6pm. don’t forget to take along your own chairs/rugs to sit on, may be one to wrap around you as the night cools down. Tickets are available from Londis in the high Street or from the company’s website www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk you ight even be able to buy them at the gate tonight. If you have never been before, I can highly recommend it, they are a superb company and it is very funny.

Summer show: The Burwash Horticultural society are holding their annual summer Flower show tomorrow, Saturday, at the swan Meadow pavilion, high Street Burwash. The hard work of the gardeners will show in the exhibits of flowers and vegetables. All entries and fees should have been returned to the flower shop yesterday. The exhibits can be displayed from 9am until 10.45am, when the judging will take place. There are classes for children, in photography and in cookery. Visitors can go along from 2.15pm until 4pm. Refreshments and a raffle will be available. Good luck to all the exhibitors.

Defibrillator: Also tomorrow there is another chance to learn how to use the defibrillator which is housed at the village hall. Beginning at 10am, in the village hall, this a chance to learn how you may save a life. If you have already been shown how to use it, why not go along and refresh your memory. Do go along the course if free, it is being sponsored by the local branch of Age UK.

Stoll: The next walk for strollers will be on Wednesday morning. the strollers will gather at the Bear car park for a 9am leave. Ijon Jenner will lead them on a gentle stroll around the Burwash area and back in time for lunch. Last month 17 walkers joined in, as they walked by my house they were so obviously enjoying themselves. This is a great way to get some exercise, make new friends and learn about the countryside around our three villages. All you need is a good pair of walking boots and an enjoyment of being out doors and walking. For more information call Jon on 01435 882045

Whist: The next whist drive ill be held on Thursday evening from 7pm at 3 Garston Park. We are unable to meet in the village hall as usual because the toilets will be out of use due to the work to modernise and refurbish them, especially the ladies. Entry for the Whist is £3 per person and includes 20 hands of cards and light refreshments. These are fun evenings that anyone who enjoys playing cards can enjoy. You do not need a partner, indeed many that come don’t bring theirs with them. If you would like to join us you need to ring Shirley Viney on 01435 882497 to let her know as space will be an issue.

Dog Show: All Things Dog invite you to enter their Fantastic East Sussex Dog Show on Sunday 6 August. It is being held at the Pavilion, Burwash Common, on the Ticehurst road. Show opens at 11am £.50 a class to pay in the ring. Pedigree classes at 12noon, classes include AV Puppy 96-12months ) AV Veteran over 7 years. Av Sporting, AV non-sporting AV Open. Then there are the novelty classes of which there are 11. including waggiest tail, most appealing eyes and best rescue. Lots of other things going on including egg & spoon race with your dog, Doggy cake stall and refreshments for their owners. Sounds like a lot of fun for both dogs and their owners, and anyone else who enjoys a day out.

Bateman’s: There is a lot of fun to be had for children at Bateman’s over the next few weeks, so if you are at a loss as to what to do with them now the summer holidays are here why not take them down. The Jungle book trail is on from now until 4 September. The jungle book characters have escaped from the book and are hidden around the garden’ follow the clues to find them all and win a prize. Normal admission plus £2 per trail. Call Bateman’s on 01435 882302for more details

WW1 Weekend: Be transported back to the early twentieth century as WW1 field is set up at Bateman’s This is on next weekend 5 & 6 August 11am to 4pm Normal admission applies. This is great for anyone who is interested in the history of the great war.

Parking: There has been a lot of discussion in the village this last week about parking in the village. We all know that there are now more vehicles than spaces for parking, but please could drivers be a little more aware of where they are parking. Parking on the public footpath/pavement is not an option. Firstly it is illegal and could incur a fine if the police were informed and secondly it creates a problem for pedestrians, especially parents with pushchairs/buggy and elder and disabled on mobility scooters. Let us all think about others when we are planning to leave our vehicles on the high street. A little thought goes a long way.

