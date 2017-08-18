Cricket: There is a coach going to watch tonight’s cricket match at Hove with the Sussex Sharks playing against Essex. The coach will pick up at Hurst Green at 4.45pm, Burwash at 5pm and Heathfield at 5.15pm. Tickets including entry and coach travel are £40. If you would like to join them you should call Tesky now on 01580 860625. The Sharks are playing well at the moment and have shot up the table, Go along and give them your support the easy way, by coach.

Fair: The summer is marching on and we are all working towards another successful Bank holiday fair. You maybe able to help. Do you have any empty flower baskets you don’t know what to do with? if so give Claudette Neville a call on 01435 883043. The flower arrangement club are looking for some for their stall. Can you bake a cake or too. The St Bartholomew’s church and village hall are doing the teas and cakes for the afternoon and would be grateful for any donations. Like wise the Bowls club who will be running a cake ,produce, preserve and savoury stall. Do you have old crockery for smashing, books, bric a brac etc. Can you help with donations for the tombola for the get together lunch at Christmas. In fact if you have any item you would like to donate, if you call Steve Mintram he will direct you to the right people.

Up coming events: Not much happening that I have been told of over the next week, so here are some dates for your diary.

On Thursday 7 : the flower club are having an outing to Wisley Gardens. If you would like to go call Jean Plummer on 01435 883483. Tickets are £15 for members and £18 for non-members.

ON Saturday 9 September: it is the turn of the Burwash Common playing fields fete. They have a great afternoon with an old fashioned fete and dog show, with many stalls and attractions. They too would be grateful for any help and donations.

There are several sponsored events that you can take part in too: The first one is on Saturday 9 September When cyclists horse riders or walkers can join the Ride & Stride for Sussex Churches. It’s mainly for fun but there are prizes for the more competitive of you. Call Richard Harden 01435 882556The following Saturday there is a sponsored stroll along the Cuckoo Trail in aid of Christian Aid. to get a sponsor form please contact suegreener@gmail.com

At the end of September: there is to be An Auction of promises at the Burwash village hall in aid of St Bartholomew’s Church. They would be delighted to have any and all auction promises that you care to give. be it a few hours gardening or window cleaning, cakes for the freezer or bigger things, like a day at a spa, meal for four, limousine ride, whatever you care to donate. Please let Ian Kirk know on 883894 or Shirley Viney 882497

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.