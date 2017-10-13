Quiz: Tonight is quiz night in the Pavilion at Burwash Common. Always a fun evening, you are invited to enter a team of six players at £2 per person. The licensed bar will be open and a sausage supper is available. With general knowledge giving your brains a workout while you enjoy a great evening of laughter. To enter your team or to find out more please contact Karol Richardson on 01435 883318.

Vegas: The Burwash Common Residents Association are hosting another of their popular Las Vegas nights tomorrow evening at 7.30 pm in the Burwash Common Pavilion. These are always a great evening and include roulette, black jack and more. The licences bar will be open so why not go along with friends and enjoy a great evening.

Quiz: Tomorrow evening the Burwash village hall are holding their fun general knowledge quiz with Steve Bennett and Terry Parker as our funny but stern quiz masters. These two are amazing with the time and effort they give to organising the questions for our entertainment. Unfortunately this quiz is sold out with teams waiting for a cancellation to join us, which shows how popular Steve and Terry are. The teams will enjoy a delicious hot two course supper and are reminded they are welcome to bring their own drinks and glasses. The fun begins at 7.40 pm.

Service: The Churches Together united service will be held in St Philip’s Church in Burwash Common on Sunday evening at 6.30pm. You are all invited to join them for Praise, Prayers and Psalms.

Flowers: The Burwash Flower Arrangement club are holding a workshop in the Burwash village hall on Wednesday morning 10am until 12 noon. This will be led by Phyllis Stevens and is entitled Roses amongst the thorns and twists. It costs £10 to join them, please call Maureen Jenner on 01435 882045 to book a place.

After Eight Club: The ladies of The After Eight club will have their monthly meeting on Wednesday in the Pavilion at Burwash Common. This will be their annual quiz evening against their friends from Rotherfield Ladies club. This will be the 10th year they have enjoyed a light hearted evening with this lively group. There will be a light buffet and hot drinks. The After Eight club enjoyed a lovely list of interesting and diverse evenings through the year. If you think you might enjoy being a member then give Jan McCartney a call on 01435 882117 and find out more and how to join.

Calendar: As Christmas approaches and you are wondering what to get for family and friends as a present, why not buy one of the Burwash Calenders that has been produce jointly by St Bartholomew’s Church and the village hall with beautiful photographs that have been taken around the village by Thilo Kirk. They are on sale at £10 and are available from Thilo, or Shirley Viney on 01435 882497. These are great for sending to family abroad. Profits will go to Admiral Nurses, The village hall and St Bartholomew’s Church.