Quiz: A huge thank you to everyone who was involved with or attended the fun quiz evening at the village hall last Saturday. What a fantastic evening it was. There were fifteen teams taking part, we had to turn teams away because we didn’t have room for them. As always Steve Bennett and Terry Parker did a great job as our question masters, keeping us entertained while giving our brains a workout with some awesome questions. Grateful thanks to Ann Ashton and Sue Kirk for giving us such a delicious supper, to Ann Rubens and Linda Jamieson for the raffle and mostly to all those who joined the team. The winners were culture Vultures with Five to one runners up. Bottom winning the smarties were Spring High. After expenses we made £714 for the village hall, which is fabulous. Thank you

St Bartholomew’s: Did you know that St Bartholomew’s Church have a Drop In every Tuesday from 8.30am when children are welcome to pop in for a snack on their way to school. Coffee etc is served from 8.50am to around 9.30am for Mums, Dads, Carers and pre-school children who are welcome for coffee and a chat.

There is also a thriving Sunday Club and Pathfinders from 9.45am to 11am. Sunday club is for children aged 3 (2 if accompanied by an adult) to 9 years, the Pathfinders for children from grade six upwards. They meet at the Rectory on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. You are all very welcome to join them. Call Celia Merchant on 01435 882360 or email merchants@oakside.org.uk for more information.

Dates for diaries: On Saturday 4 November there will be a Good As New sale at the village hall by the Guides and Brownies. Only good quality or in really good condition items will be on sale. If you have anything that you think would be acceptable please contact Jackie Ashdown on 01435 882196.

Raise The Roof: The Burwash Guide hut is in desperate need of a new roof. There has been a Girl Guide and Brownie unit in Burwash/Burwash Common for at 80 years or more. Please can you help them to continue to be a great experience for the local girls in the villages. Perhaps you are a builder who can donate materials or time to help them with the replacement when it happens. Maybe you can help with cash donations or a fund raising event. The two groups are working hard to raise the money they need but they aren’t a big group and would appreciate any help they can get. If you think this is something your or your business would like to get involved with please call Jackie Ashdown on 01435 882196 Thank you.

Bonfire: Also on Saturday 4 November the Burwash Bonfire Society will be having their annual bonfire and fire work display. This will be held in the Swan Meadow Playing Fields with entrance free with donations.

Car Wash: A special charity car wash will be held on 4 November too. This will be for local charities and will take place at the Garage. More details on all these event nearer the day.