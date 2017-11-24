Quiz: Thank you to Terry Parker and Steve Bennett for a fabulous quiz evening on Saturday. The village hall was packed and noisy as we all tried to answer the great range of questions that were set before us. These two definitely know how to entertain and there was much laughter. The food which was prepared by The Bear was delicious, thanks to Robert and Bobby for serving it. After the eight rounds of questions and a marathon the winners were The Odd Bods who narrowly beat The Showbiz Shots. They hope to have raised over £400 after expenses for The Burwash Amateur Pantomime Society.

Show: The children of the Musical Theatre group, who meet every Saturday morning in the Burwash village hall staged two great shows on Saturday at the Etchingham village hall. They put on the very colourful Joseph and his Technicolour dream coat and sister act. The photos I have sen were very good, and comments from parents and spectators say that the acting was very good and the costumes very imaginative. Well done to all who were involved with producing the show.

Christingle: St Bartholomew’s Church will be holding their annual Christingle service on Sunday afternoon at 4pm. They will have the Christingle workshop on Saturday afternoon from 2pm and would love you to go along and give them a hand.It will be fun if somewhat sticky and a smell of Christmas but do go along and help. Proceeds from the Christingle service will go to the Children’s Society.

Evensong: Meanwhile St Philip’s Church in Burwash Common, will have a Choral Evensong on Sunday from 5.30pm, singing practice from 5.00pm. You are all welcome to go along and join in or just sit and listen.

AGM: The Burwash branch of The Royal British Legion will be holding their Annual General meeting on Monday evening at 8.00 pm in the Rose & Crown. You are all welcome to go along. You do not have to be a member to attend just an interest in the work the British Legion do.

Bowls: The club has played two more games in the Wealden league, division one. The first was a great evening at home to Ringmer Hares which saw Burwash win both the triples matches and one of the pairs narrowly missing the second one by just two shots. The second game was away to Rotherfield where some of the team struggled with the mats. Burwash came away with a two all draw, winning one match in each discipline. The club are half way through a round robin of games in the drawn pairs tournament, playing to win the club shield. This has proved to be great fun with lots of laughter and serious play. It is anyone’s game at this stage.