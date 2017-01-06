Important Village News – Act now!: There are 35 new houses proposed in Rother’s Plan for the land behind The White Hart. You have a very short time to submit your views to Rother. Details can be found on rother.gov.uk and if you can’t find the link, no doubt Carol Hodgson, our Parish Clerk can help. One of the main concerns has to be the density of houses on a 1.65 hectare site, where there could possibly be 70 cars accessing the main road near the pedestrian crossing. There are already times in the day when the traffic is continuous with Church Road, Broomham and Skinners Lane already accessing within a short distance. If you think of all the other planning applications for nearby Ninfield and north Bexhill already granted, are we to be submerged in traffic?

Catsfield 100 Club: January is the time to renew your Village Hall 100 Club subscriptions and Victoria will be writing to you and waiting for your payment of £12 per number. There are monthly draws with a prize of £25 and three special draws during the year of £100. Remember, over £800 is annually given to the Hall and this sum helps keep down the hiring charges. For ticket sales or further information contact Victoria on 01424 893711 or email victoriacrawshaw@outlook.com

Burns Night: The fundraisers for St Laurence’s Church will be celebrating Burn’s Night on Saturday 21st January at 7pm in the Village Hall. Enjoy a three course traditional Burn’s Night Dinner and a ‘wee dram’ for only £10 per person. Booking opens on 1st January, contact Sandra Shoobridge on either 01424 774708. It’s advisable to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place today, Friday 6th January outside the Village Hall from 11.55am until 12.30pm.

