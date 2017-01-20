Burns Night: The first Burns supper was held in July 1801 when nine of Burns’ close friends got together to mark the fifth anniversary of their friend’s death. Taking place at Burns Cottage in Alloway, the night included a tasty meal of haggis, of course, performances of Burns’ work and a speech in honour of the great Bard - now known as the Immortal Memory. The night was such a resounding success they decided to hold it again this time in honour of Rabbie’s birthday, beginning the tradition we still enjoy to this day.

Tomorrow’s event is fast becoming one of the social highlights of the village when the St Laurence Church fundraisers once again host this traditional Scottish occasion. Those who were quick enough to snap up tickets will be enjoying a three-course dinner, which will include Haggis, neeps and tatties and a ‘wee dram’ for the toast. There’s bound to be some tartan in evidence and the grand finale will be the rousing singing of Auld Lang Syne.

Footnote from Ann - A saga, not about an Aga, but the Village Hall cooker had a happy ending. On 11th our cooker was condemned as obsolete with no more spare parts available. The prospect of a fully booked Burns Night on 21st, loomed large in everyone’s thoughts, cold haggis? Victoria and James set to and found a brand new Belling of the right size, available from Liverpool to be shipped down on Saturday. Thanks to marvellous co-operation from local electrician Paul Caine, Mike Davey and the Committee, the old cooker was removed and the new one installed by Saturday night, four days in all. Doom and gloom pervades the news, but things do work in this country (and especially in Catsfield!)

Powdermill Wood: The volunteers from The Powdermill Trust for Nature Conservation performed some sterling work in the autumn, coppicing the sallows and alders under which grow the tall Greater Tussock Sedges for which this wetland is renowned. The coppicing is timed for the autumn when the water-levels in the reserve are likely to be at their lowest, but even so, the volunteers usually end the day splashing around in wellie-deep liquid mud. Regular walkers in this lovely spot will have noticed too the maintenance work done to the boardwalk, which traverses the eastern reserve and allows local walkers a good view of the wetland flora and even the occasional Kingfisher if you’re really lucky! Every Trust member’s subscription and moral support is invaluable to the society and volunteers to help with any conservation work is always gratefully welcomed. Membership only costs £10 per year and to join contact Jill Hart on 01892 852137.

Sport: Last Saturday’s football match down on Bulverhythe was as cold and dismal as anticipated. With a lot of players signed on, we still only managed the bare minimum of 11 players. This left no substitutes and no-one to run the line, which would have resulted in a fine if the ageing President and only spectator, hadn’t stepped in. Perhaps running the line was rather an exaggeration, but walking the line, as Johnny Cash knew, is just as good. The result a loss to Orington 1 - 3. Tomorrow, we play Sedlescombe at home with only three more matches left in the season. With smaller divisions, surely September is too early to begin football?

Jumble Sale: Advance notice that the WI Jumble Sale will be held in the Village Hall on Saturday March 25th so when sorting through unwanted Christmas gifts or doing your spring cleaning, please bear this in mind and put aside items for this event which attracts people from near and far – there’s usually a long queue outside the hall for nearly an hour before opening time.

Winter/Spring: Have you noticed the scent and thus seen the insignificant flower of the heliotrope along the banks and verges in and around the village? No doubt there are early snowdrops in places and maybe even the odd celandine flower by a sheltered hedgerow. These are always welcome sights as we go through the coldest winter months and as the days very slowly get longer, there is an indication that spring is slowly approaching!

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place next Friday 27th January outside the Village Hall from 11.55am until 12.30pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.