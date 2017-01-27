WI: Catsfield WI’s February meeting is on Thursday 2nd February at 2pm. The speaker this month will be Penny Philcox, well known to many having grown up in the village, talking about ‘Encouraging Wildlife in Your Garden’. The usual delicious tea will be served and there will be the Trading Stall and Raffle. Members who haven’t already paid are reminded that the annual subscription is now due and new members are always very welcome.

Burns Night: As on previous years, congratulations and many thanks go to Sandra Shoobridge and all her helpers for a great evening in the Village Hall last Saturday. Father Michael read ‘The Selkirk Grace’ at the start of the meal. Serving seventy hungry diners with a three-course dinner plus tea and coffee from the small kitchen in the hall was no mean feat, it was all hot and delicious and there were long queues for ‘seconds’ too! The new cooker, installed in the nick of time is working well and looking very smart! The meal started with a choice of Leek and Potato Soup or Scotch Broth followed by the traditional Haggis accompanied by Neeps and Tatties. Large bowls of trifle were placed on each table for dessert and Sandra and Richard kept the bar going throughout the evening.

The haggis was piped in by Sandra and Valerie before once again John Overall read Rabbie Burns ‘Address to a Haggis’, in his best Scottish accent, wielding the knife with dramatic effect as he stabbed the haggis. Then everyone rose to their feet to toast the haggis with ‘a wee dram’. The hall and the tables looked lovely with tartan candles burning and red tartan napkins on white cloths. After tea and coffee had been served and the drawing of a suitably-themed raffle, everyone was invited to roll £1 coins towards a bottle of Whiskey on the floor and the nearest coin was the winner – George Mighall on this occasion. David Wilson accompanied the lively singing of several Scottish songs on the piano and that was followed by an enthusiastic rendition of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ bringing the evening to a close and we all turned out for the homeward journey on a very clear and frosty night. This really enjoyable village event raised the wonderful sum of £771 for church funds, an increase on last year’s total and after thanking all her helpers, Sandra has said that she’ll do it all again next year!

Sport: Most of the local football was cancelled last week due to the pitches being frozen, we hope to play Battle Baptists away tomorrow.

Redcoat Shop: It appears the rumour that the Redcoat shop has closed is true. What a shame we won’t be able to delve into the dustbins for convenient bags of bird food, bone meal and other gardening items, as well as seeds, apples, home-made preserves and the occasional bunches of locally grown flowers. After leaving Sunnyrise Nurseries, Roger carried on his business at Redcoat and we will miss him. Of course, if readers join Catsfield Horticultural Society, a discount can be obtained at Warburtons in Bexhill.

Joyce Taylor: The cremation of Joyce Taylor was conducted with his usual sensitivity by Father Michael, who told us a little of her past life. Joyce lived most of her life in Catsfield, first at The Stream, then for many years at Park Gate Cottages and latterly in Church Road where she continued to take an interest in village life, particularly the WI and sporting events. For many years she scored for the cricket teams. A lovely wreath of orchids from her family, reminded us of the wonderful plants she nurtured in her home.

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place today, Friday 27th January outside the Village Hall from 11.55am until 12.30pm.

