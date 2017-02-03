Women’s World Day of Prayer: This annual event will be held in St Laurence’s Church on Friday 3rd March at 2.30pm. This is always a very special service which starts as the day begins with the sun rising over the island of Samoa. It is passed around the world following the sun until it sets off the coast of Eastern Samoa, some thirty-five hours later. It is moving to know that we in Catsfield are part of more than five thousand services being held in the British Isles alone passing on the message, which this year is written by the Christian women of The Philippines and translated into a thousand different languages.

Coffee Morning: The next fundraising event for the Parish Church of St Laurence will be a Coffee morning on Saturday 4th March from 10am until 12 noon. There will be Craft and Cake Stalls and a Raffle.

Sport: An extremely disappointing performance by our football team last week resulted in a 4 - 0 defeat by Battle Baptists. In the old days, the team used to celebrate in the White Hart after a match, not the night before. I am reminded of this by reading the label attached to a bunch of daffodils bought last week, which said “do not eat”. After a few pints of Harvey’s on a Saturday night, some of the youngsters were tempted into a daffodil eating contest, much to the annoyance of the Landlady Jasmine Stokes. The team are at home to Sedlescombe tomorrow, when we hope there will be an occasion to celebrate a win.

Planning: Rother have refused application RR/2016/2216/P barn at Henley Down Farm, which is a great relief to those who feared the onslaught on hundreds of lorry loads of earth being moved through Church Road, to build up the site and the permanent site of a big barn in this very special area. Well done the Parish Council for keeping on top of this application. A reminder that we have until 20th February to consider and comment on the Rother strategy document which proposes 35 dwellings behind the White Hart. Consider the impact on the traffic at this extremely busy junction with Skinners Lane, Broomham Lane, the pub, the shop and Church Road all joining the main road.

Water and Weather: Did you know that when the water authorities check the underground levels of water, one of the sites is the old well at Normanhurst Gardens? Despite a few days of rain, there is no doubt that water levels are low. Never mind, February is known as the ‘Fill Dyke’ month, so perhaps there is more to come. However, the recent cold spell seems not to have deterred the flowers and there are snowdrops and daffodils in the churchyard, primroses can be seen here and there, plus the days are gradually getting noticeably longer so Spring is coming!

