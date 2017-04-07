Spring Flower Show: Tomorrow will be the Catsfield Horticultural Society’s Spring Flower Show held in the Village Hall from 2pm – 4pm. It’s too late to enter anything now but it will be well-worth a visit to see how clever other people have been and if you agree with the judge’s verdict. Teas and refreshments will be served and also there will be a cake stall, plants for sale and a raffle, so do come along and support this traditional Catsfield event.

Easter at St Laurence Church: The Palm Sunday service will a combined procession for the two parishes, starting at 10am from the entrance to Forewood Rise with a donkey and palms and a Family Communion at St George’s Church Crowhurst.

The Maundy Thursday evening Eucharist will be held at 7.30pm at St Laurence Church and followed by a candlelit watch until midnight when we take turns to keep vigil as Christ did in the Garden of Gethsemane.

On Good Friday 14th the Watch of the Passion will be held for three hours from 12pm – 3pm and will be punctuated by a reading, a few words of reflection and a hymn every half hour and people come and go as they please. Hot Cross buns follow in the Village Hall.

On Easter Day we remember the most important day of the Christian year as we celebrate the victory of life over death. The Family Communion will be at St Laurence Church at 9.15am and will be followed by an Easter Egg Hunt afterwards. There will also be a service of Evensong at 6pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.