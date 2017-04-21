Easter Sunday: Lovely bright sunshine heralded Easter Sunday, the most important day in the Church calendar. There were several families with young children attending the Family Communion service at the Parish Church of St Laurence at which the congregation was invited to renew their baptismal vows, this was followed by Father Michael striding up and down the aisles sprinkling holy water over everyone much to the delight of the youngsters. Harold the church cat then made an appearance and told how, after failing to amuse the flower arrangers decorating the church on Easter Saturday with a rather weak joke, he had fallen asleep in a corner until awakened in the early hours, he heard a woman crying. When he asked her what was wrong she told him that she was Mary Magdalene and she’d just found that the stone had been rolled away and Jesus’ tomb was empty.

Harold found that he was in the garden as Mary ran off to get Simon Peter and John,

who arrived in a hurry and after going into the tomb, discovered that the body had gone and only the burial clothes remained. Peter, like Mary, was bewildered but John realised that this was the resurrection that Jesus had foretold and he believed. Mary Magdalene then returned to Harold with a big smile on her face saying that Jesus had just appeared to her and she too believed now that He had risen from the dead. Harold found himself back in St Laurence Church and Father Michael was asking him if he’d been dreaming, Harold told him all that he’d seen and he remarked that there had been a lot of running about going on. Father Michael said that because of that story, in some churches the priest runs into the church for the service and he wondered – to everyone’s amusement - if perhaps he should try that and maybe with the choir jogging in behind him! He also commented on what a good week Holy Week had been, starting with Palm Sunday at Crowhurst and the number of people who had attended all the services and watches in church throughout the week. After the service the eager children gathered around him ready to start the annual Easter Egg Hunt in the churchyard.

Family Service: This Sunday, 23rd April is St George’s Day and the Communion service at St Laurence’s Church will be at the earlier time of 9am. The Family Service will follow at 10am and coffee will be served afterwards.

Annual Parochial Church Meeting: This will be held in St Laurence’s Church at 7pm on Monday 24th April to discuss church Matters and to elect church officers.

Sport and Playing Field News: A lot of activity has taken place on the Playing Field in the last few days including lots of parents and children using the playground. A group called “Pass and Move” has been running football coaching for children and it has been lovely to watch some 60 youngsters learning skills and enjoying themselves. Let us hope they continue to play in their adult life, then the village teams can be assured of a future.

Adult life was in evidence at the veteran match organised by Scott Lavocah at Sedlescome last Saturday when Catsfield played Sedlescombe in an exciting game. Arriving after a walk ten minutes late for the start, your intrepid sports reporter found we were down to 10 men through a couple of injuries, with no hope of a reserve coming on. We hung on until half time, when Scott made a reciprocal arrangement with Sedlescombe for young players to be allowed on. His son Jonty slotted in expertly with the older players and scored the three goals to Sedlescombe’s nil. Dad Scott even saved a penalty. It was a joy to watch Tom Bristow-Diamond, Colin White, Leroy and some of our ex-players passing and moving, while Tony Luke, still a regular team player, exhibited a touch of class. Because of work commitments Russell Gurr was the only representative from that family and it would be good to have him as right back next season. The more-than veteran Chairman Mike Davey walked the line. We all finished up in the Queens Head. Where were you Brian Harman?

Getting the wicket ready for cricket has started with scarifying and rolling. Now we need rain, well we all need rain, but it is getting crucial for crops, gardens and wickets.

Gardening: In spite of all the recent lovely sunshine, often there has been a chill wind and the weather has remained dry for many weeks now. All gardeners are getting anxious as the ground has become rock hard and water butts are rapidly emptying, the chilly nights are a reminder that it’s still a bit premature to be planting tender things out unprotected. A date for your diary well worth noting is the annual Christian Aid Plant Show to be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 20th May from 10am – 2pm. Regulars to this event will know that there are always many varieties of bedding plants on sale and a good selection of interesting herbaceous plants and shrubs available very reasonable prices.

