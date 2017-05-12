Catsfield Horticultural Society: The Society will be holding an evening presentation at 7.30pm Thursday 11th May 2017 in the Village Hall when the speaker will be Michael Wachter, one of the talented gardeners at Great Dixter. His talk is entitled “Behind the scenes – an insight in how to create Dixter Magic” The entrance fee is CHS Members £3 & £4.50 for non-members. Tea, coffee and snacks will be available (bring your own wine)

Great Dixter was the family home of gardener and gardening writer Christopher Lloyd – it was the focus of his energy and enthusiasm and fuelled over 40 years of books and articles. Now under the stewardship of Fergus Garrett and the Great Dixter Charitable Trust, Great Dixter is an historic house, a garden, a centre of education, and a place of pilgrimage for horticulturists from across the world. This talk is to tie in with a group visit to Great Dixter in the Summer.

Christian Aid Week: This special week is from 14th – 20th May and will end with the popular Coffee Morning and Plant Sale held in the Village Hall on Saturday 20th from 10am – 12pm, entrance is 50p. There will be the usual large selection of annual, perennial and vegetable plants for sale as well as Cakes and a Raffle. Donations for all these stalls will be most gratefully received and of course refreshments will be served. The Christain Aid envelopes for donations will also be available to help this worthy charity in its good work.

WI: Members of the Catsfield WI were quite surprised when they arrived in the Village Hall for the May meeting to find the chairs and tables arranged in a large circle around the room, instead of them being randomly placed in the hall. This was to facilitate discussion of the resolutions to be voted for later in the meeting to be put forward to

Annual Meeting of the NFWI to be held in Liverpool later in the year. First the business matters, after a particularly melodic and rousing rendition of Jerusalem as requested by the tellers for the election next door in Hermon Cottage! Apologies were received from many members, with only twenty-eight present.

Following the usual reports and notices, the presentation of the first resolution was made by our President Ann on ‘Alleviating Loneliness’. This recommends that the WI should work alongside health and social care providers and the local community to identify lonely people and offer the appropriate assistance and support. Loneliness has been shown to increase the risk of depression, raised blood pressure and dementia and is more damaging to health than lack of physical inactivity and obesity, it is on a par with smoking fifteen cigarettes a day. Loneliness is an emotional state and is not the same as social isolation, although social isolation increases the risk of loneliness and can affect any age group. This instigated a vigorous debate amongst members and the layout of the room made discussion a much more effective way of talking to each other.

The second resolution was presented by committee member Nicky and was titled ‘Microsoup – Keep Microplastic Fibres out of our Oceans’. We heard that microplastic fibres are shed from any synthetic or man-made material and item of clothing with every wash and are the main cause of microplastic contamination in our seas and oceans. If passed, this resolution will call on the government and industry to research and develop solutions to this problem. It has been calculated that 1,900 individual microfibres can be rinsed off a single synthetic garment, Due to their small size these fibres are readily ingested by aquatic life and as they bioaccumulate through the food chain, they have been found to concentrate toxins in the bodies of larger animals and thus enter the food chain. Another study found microfibres in drinking water, beer, honey, sugar and table salt and there is a clear risk that these pose a threat to human diet and health. Prevention is obviously the key and fitting filters to new and old washing machines is one option for tackling the problem and a ‘Nanoball’ to attract and capture the plastic fibres in the washing process is another possible solution. The government has also already committed to banning microbeads commonly used in cosmetics and toiletries but these are far less prevalent than the microplastic fibres. The lively discussion that followed indicated shock and grave concern over this topic and as one member stated, it makes one wonder if we’re destroying our planet so fast that it maybe already beyond help.

Both these resolutions were put to the vote with the first gaining 18 votes in favour, 6 against and 4 abstentions. The second gained 25 votes in favour, none against and 3 abstentions. This WI will vote for both resolutions to go through to the Annual Meeting for the national vote. The meeting went on to discuss venues for the summer outing and ideas for celebrating our 100th birthday next April, with several suggestions made for the committee to discuss. After all that talk and thought, the delicious tea that awaited us was very much welcomed and enjoyed! It had been an interesting, thought provoking and very enjoyable meeting.

Sport: Cricket started last Sunday at home, predictably in a fierce easterly wind, with just a couple of hours of what you might call warmth late in the afternoon. It was an exciting match, which we eventually lost by 13 runs. As usual, Bernard Baker captained Ashburnham with enthusiasm and skill to get us all out with about 8 overs to spare. His two sons Sam and Andrew were also in the side; we could only manage one father and son Tom and Jamie Bristow-Diamond. Ashburnham batted first, against our wicket-takers Tom Bristow-Diamond 3 for 25, Andy Williams 4 for 60 and P Holland 2 for 21 finishing at tea with 143 all out. Our highest scorers were Jamie Bristow-Diamond 15, Tim Pitman 27 and A Jay 29. This Sunday we play Netherfield at home, where we hope we won’t have to remove another three piles of dogs mess from the playing surface.

Why can’t irresponsible dog owners enjoy our wonderful field, surrounded by the glorious trees and clear up after the mess? No answer to that I am afraid.

Tony and Jill: On Friday 19th May at 11.30am we will be having a service of Blessing and Dedication of our recent marriage vows at St Laurence Church and we’d be so happy if our friends will join us there and afterwards at The White Hart.

Aisha May and Sam: I’m sure that everyone joins us in sending love, congratulations and all good wishes to Aisha May and Sam for a wonderful wedding day and future life together on Saturday 20th May at 2.30pm, also at St Laurence Church.

Mobile Library: The East Sussex County Council Library will be in its usual place outside the Village Hall today, Friday 12th May from 11.55am until 12.30pm.

