Boat Race: Only another week until the second Catsfield Boat Race on June 4th from 11am – 2pm. The main road will be closed between those times and the teams will be racing around the triangle of The Green, Church Lane and Church Road so do come and cheer them along. Following the races there will be a continuation of activities and live music at the Playing Field between 2pm – 6pm also refreshments, assault course, penalty shoot-out, archery, barbeque, licensed bar and a grand draw. The whole day makes for a great family day out whilst raising money for three local charities – ‘Out of the Blue’, ‘Catsfield Pre-School’ and ‘Dragonflies’.

WI: The next meeting of the Catsfield WI will be on Thursday 1st June at 2.30pm in the Village Hall when the annual Fun Flower and Produce Show will take place, always an interesting meeting with some friendly competition going on between members. New members and visitors are always welcome.

Christian Aid Plant Sale: As always this event was well attended by gardeners from near and far and they weren’t disappointed as the wonderful selection of plants was huge – annuals, perennials, small shrubs, vegetable and indoor plants too, the selection was very comprehensive. The cakes soon sold out and there was a good raffle, teas and coffees were included in the admission charge of 50p and satisfied customers were seen struggling out to their cars heavily laden with boxes and bags of their purchases. Fortunately the following day was dry and sunny and there must have been a lot of people with backache by the evening from digging and planting in their gardens. The best ever result raised for Christian Aid was achieved by over £200 with a grand total of just over £829 - congratulations to Libby and all her helpers!

The Family Morning Service: Last Sunday’s service at St Laurence Church was well attended although the school choir was a little depleted this month with only three singers – however their performance was excellent and was rewarded by a big round of applause by the congregation. Harold the church cat made an appearance and we heard how he recently met a rather irritable Father Michael outside the church who, when Harold kindly asked what was wrong, really got cross and complained about having to complete his tax return. Harold thought he creep into the church to escape his angry outburst and met a very, very small man that he almost didn’t see. The man said his name was Zacchaeus and told how he was a very bad tax collector who had often cheated people by charging them too much in taxes and keeping their money. One day he heard that Jesus was coming and he badly wanted to see him but because of his size, he knew he didn’t stand a chance in the crowd and anyway everyone hated him, so he decided to climb up into a tree and hide there from where he could watch Jesus pass by. To his amazement, when Jesus reached the foot of his tree he looked straight up at Zacchaeus and told him to come down at once because he was coming to have a meal at his house. The crowd was very angry and asked why Jesus would visit the home of a sinner, but Zacchaeus told them that he was sorry and would repay all their money four times over and give half his wealth to the poor. Jesus told them that he came to find sinners and save them. At that point Father Michael came into the church and told Harold how sorry he was that he’d been so bad tempered and they were friends again.

Sport: What a lovely day for a cricket match last Sunday would have been, but the opposition were unable to field a team. Pity the poor cricketers who had to find other things to do, gardening, DIY or any other way to store up the brownie points needed to play a full season. Here is the news from the previous Sunday when we played Netherfield at home, winning the toss we scored 167 for 9 with Derrick Fuller 35 and in his first game for nearly a season, Tom Hammick scored 48. Super fit, super vet Tim Pitman bowled well finishing with 5.3 overs, 6 wickets for 9 runs. Netherfield were all out for 113 and we won by 54 runs. Another home game this Sunday when we play Sedlescombe. What a pity to have to mention that once again dogs mess on the surface spoiled the game for some spectators.

Aisha and Sam: This lovely young couple were married in St Laurence Church on Saturday 20th May with a congregation of family and friends there to support them. Father Michael led them through the traditional wedding ceremony and it was a joy to see their happy smiling faces as they left the church afterwards and into the sunshine for the photographs. They travelled the short distance to the White Hart for the reception in style in a vintage open Lagonda and a lovely celebration was enjoyed by all. We wish them love, health and happiness for the future.

Jill and Tony: Last Friday 19th May was the wedding blessing for V.V correspondent Jill and her new husband Tony. Held in the Church, surrounded by their relatives and many friends from the Church, WI and the village, we all joined in this joyous occasion. Father Michael conducts all these events so well, the Church as usual looked lovely, Nicky’s beautiful flower arrangements were spectacular, the Sussex Wedding Song from Linda and James was delightful and it was a great pleasure to be invited to take part in this special event. We all met up in the White Hart for a couple of heartfelt speeches, excellent food and wine, superb locally baked cake and departed thankful to live in the sort of community where we can share in each other’s lives.

Thank you Ann for that write up. I’d just like to add Tony’s and my thanks to everyone involved in making our day so special and for all the love and friendship that filled the church and afterwards from everyone there, we are so touched and very thankful to know so many lovely people.

