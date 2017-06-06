Boat Race

Sunday 4th June the second Catsfield Boat Race will take place from 11am – 2pm. The main road will be closed between those times and the teams will be racing around the triangle of The Green, Church Lane and Church Road so do come and cheer them along. Following the races there will be a continuation of activities and live music at the Playing Field between 2pm – 6pm also refreshments, assault course, penalty shoot-out, archery, barbeque, licensed bar and a grand draw. The whole day makes for a great family day out whilst raising money for three local charities – ‘Out of the Blue’, ‘Catsfield Pre-School’ and ‘Dragonflies’.

Whit Sunday

This Sunday is Whit Sunday and the Communion Service at the parish church of St Laurence will be at 9.15am. As it is also the first Sunday in the month this will be the Family Service and teas and coffees will be served afterwards.

Rounders Match

The Rounders Match between the parishes of St Georges Church, Crowhurst and St Laurence Church, Catsfield will be held at the Catsfield Playing Field on Saturday 17th June at 3pm. This event last took place two years ago and was great fun with teams consisting of players of all ages and Father Michael acting as a totally impartial referee. A trophy will be awarded to the winning parish, which last time was the team from Catsfield and there will be great competition as they attempt to retain the title. Your support is needed, whether as a player or spectator, a regular church goer or not, all are welcome, so do please be there on the day – your village needs YOU! Tea and cakes will be served from the pavilion after the match when the trophy will be presented.

Car Boot Sale

The fundraisers of St Laurence Church will be holding their next big event on Saturday 24th June at the Catsfield Playing Fields. The gates open for sellers at 8.30am and to the public from 9am – 11.30am the cost for cars is £7, Vans £10 and entrance for Browsers is 50p. Hot and cold refreshments will be available, this event is renowned for its bacon butties and it’s worth a visit for them alone!

Sad News

The deaths have been announced recently of three well known village stalwarts. First Maureen Baker a short while ago and sadly last week, her husband Peter also died. Maureen and Peter have run the well-known ‘Sausage Shop’ on The Green for over thirty years. Maureen and Peter both came from farming backgrounds, Maureen from Cowbeech and Peter from Dallington, where they lived when they were first married. We send our condolences to their sons Bernard and John, who it is hoped will continue to run the shop.

Jean Attewell, nee Putland passed away last Friday 26th May after a lengthy illness. Jean lived all her life in the village at various locations, including a number of years at the Village Shop and Post Office, which her husband John and her father Sid Putland ran for several years when it was known as Honisett’s Stores. She could be seen regularly at WI meetings and supporting local village functions. She will be sadly missed by her devoted husband John, to whom we send deepest sympathy and their four children and families. Funeral dates for all three have yet to be announced.

Sport

It was good to get a cricket match completed last Sunday in brilliant sunshine at our own ground. We batted first and Tim Pitman was again the star, with his score of 104 comprising some excellent shots. Andy Williams was 37 not out and Martin Gurr scored 23, contributing to our total of 221 for 8 wickets. A very convivial tea and then Sedlescombe batted, also with some good hitting. Those who thought 221 was going to be enough, were biting their nails as Sedlescombe went into the last twenty overs, finishing 211 all out. There was some fantastic fielding by David Taylor as he tore round the boundaries saving fours, supplemented by great bowling by Andy Williams 7 for 42 in 9 overs and S Khan 2 for 42. It was good to see the whole Playing Field being used, with families picnicking on the football field, occasionally watching the cricket but mostly playing their own games. Sunday we are away to Southbourne, but of course other events will be happening on the Playing Field, i.e. the Boat Race.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.