Rounders: The Rounders Match between the parishes of St Georges Church, Crowhurst and St Laurence Church, Catsfield will be held at the Catsfield Playing Field tomorrow, Saturday 17th June at 3pm. This event last took place two years ago and was great fun with teams consisting of players of all ages and Father Michael acting as a totally impartial referee. A trophy will be awarded to the winning parish, which last time was the team from Catsfield and there will be great competition as they attempt to retain the title. Your support is needed, whether as a player or spectator, a regular church goer or not, all are welcome, so do please be there on the day – your village needs YOU! Tea and cakes will be served from the pavilion after the match when the trophy will be presented.

Car Boot Sale: The fundraisers of St Laurence Church will be holding their next big event on Saturday 24th June at the Catsfield Playing Fields. The gates open for sellers at 8.30am and to the public from 9am – 11.30am the cost for cars is £7, Vans £10 and entrance for Browsers is 50p. Hot and cold refreshments will be available, this event is renowned for its bacon butties and it’s worth a visit for them alone.

Family Service: This Sunday 18th June the Communion Service at St Laurence Church will be at 9am and will be followed by the Family Service at 10am with coffee and biscuits served afterwards.

Sport: Can you have too much cricket? Our captain Derek Fuller played Friday, Saturday and Sunday last weekend. Friday night’s game against the school was great fun and has become a regular fixture after the school sports day, where we understand the reds were the overall winners. Jonathan Elms returned to the village to play for the school, who were able to field a team of cricketers and fathers who perhaps had never played before. We believe a small amount of cash may have been won when Jonty Lavocah bowled out his father Scott accompanied by some loud cheering. The cricket club won, but that wasn’t too important in the end.

Sunday we were away to Jevington and the hope expressed last week that the wind would abate, backfired with one of the windiest, coldest summer days imaginable. Having not played this team for several years, we feared our ten men were in for a loss, but scored 176 before tea, Derek Fuller getting 48, R Khan 44 and A Jay 22. Superb bowling by R Khan 3 for 37, L Whitehead 3 for 24 and Tom Bristow-Diamond 2 for 32 resulted in Jevington being 126 all out. Two great catches by L Whitehead and a memorable one by David Pratt contributed to our win. And the tea - well never has there been such a feast, hot new potatoes, pies, mackerel, scotch eggs, cakes, strawberries etc. This will not be happening at Catsfield where our five volunteers do the traditional sandwiches, home-made cakes with perhaps a few tomatoes and crisps, perfectly adequate Jackie and Ann decided. After all, we are not slaves! Sunday we are at home to Brightling Park.

Our Stoolballers are having a great season, however, the ladies team are finding it difficult to find teams to play. So many of the old village teams are no longer functioning we should be grateful our girls continue to enjoy playing and having a good social time as well. One of the problems for other teams is the high cost of hiring the grounds. Thankfully our Parish Council recognise how important it is to keep the sports teams going and set their charges at an affordable level. Costs are also kept down, by the huge amount of volunteer labour going into keeping the Playing Field fit for sports.

