WI: The next meeting of Catsfield WI will be at 2.30pm in the Village Hall when the speaker will be our multi-talented member Sandra Shoobridge who is going to tell us about ‘Life in Full Bloom’.

Evensong: This Sunday, 2nd July there will be a sung Evensong service at St Laurence church at 5pm. The hymns will all be written by the Victorian composer Sir Arthur Sullivan, some of which will be familiar but also a couple that are seldom heard today.

A Study Day: On Saturday 8th July the new Archdeacon of Hastings, the Venerable Dr Edward Dowler, will be coming to talk to us under the title of ‘Faith under Fire’. He will be looking at some of the claims of the so-called new atheists and how we can respond respectfully, but robustly. The day will start at 10am – 2pm in the Catsfield Village Hall, please bring your own lunch and drinks will be provided. All are welcome and an indication of numbers attending would be helpful. There is a list at the back of the church on which to sign up, so let’s show the Archdeacon what thriving parishes there are in Catsfield and Crowhurst, as we have proved on previous study days.

Catsfield Fete: The Catsfield Horticultural Society will be holding the annual Fete and Flower Show on the playing field on Saturday 5th August so make sure you keep that day free! More details next week.

Car Boot Sale: The Car Boot Sale last Saturday held on the playing field raised the excellent sum of £407 towards the upkeep of the beautiful parish church of St Laurence. Probably because it was a pretty miserable morning after such a glorious week of sunshine, the number of ‘booters’ was slightly down but plenty of ‘buyers’ turned up making the efforts of the organisers all very worthwhile.

Sport: Another Sunday cricket match in a howling gale, this time at Crowhurst, where again unfortunately, we only had ten men, one of whom had a broken finger. However, we won. Crowhurst were 145 all out, Andy Williams taking 3 for 34, Julian Buss 3 for 7, David Taylor (he of the broken finger) 3 for 3 and Louis McPherson 1 for 31. After tea Catsfield batted and things were looking pretty dire with the loss of some early wickets, when Julian Buss scored 62 not out and Captain Derek Fuller 66 not out. No fixture this week, but the following Sunday we are at home to Bexhill.

