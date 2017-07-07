A Study Day: Tomorrow, Saturday 8th July the new Archdeacon of Hastings, the Venerable Dr Edward Dowler, is coming to talk to us under the title of ‘Faith under Fire’. He will be looking at some of the claims of the so-called new atheists and how we can respond respectfully, but robustly. The day will start at 10am – 2pm in the Catsfield Village Hall, please bring your own lunch and drinks will be provided. All are welcome, so just turn up.

Catsfield Fete: The Catsfield Horticultural Society will be holding the annual Fete and Flower Show on the playing field on Saturday 5th August so make sure you keep that day free and keep your eyes open for the schedules to appear in the Village shop! I promised you further information this week but have been unable to get any more as yet.

Two Services of Thanksgiving: On Thursday and Friday last week St Laurence Church was filled with family and very many friends from the village and elsewhere of two ladies who have left their mark on all who knew and loved them, as well as on the Catsfield village community.

On Thursday the life of Norah Philcox was celebrated at a memorial service following cremation at Hastings. With much laughter and a few tears, her daughter Penny and granddaughter Julia both told the large congregation of their lifelong memories of Norah and her many achievements both for her family and the village. Also of her participation in many local sports and activities.

On Friday the church was filled again for the funeral service of Jean Attewell before she was laid to rest in the church cemetery across the road. A loving and moving poem written by her son Jeremy was read out before Father Michael told us of Jean’s long and happy life with her husband John and how they ran the village shop together for many years. Jean grew up in Catsfield and attended the village school, she also joined in many social and sporting activities.

Two lovely local ladies who will be sadly missed by everyone who knew them.

Evensong at St Laurence Church: The Evensong Service last Sunday evening was a chance to enjoy again the words from the prayer book and to sing hymns with the tunes written by Sir Arthur Sullivan, about whom we learned much more during Father Michael’s interesting sermon. The rafters were raised during the rousing rendition of ‘Onward Christian Soldiers’, the opening hymn. which I’m sure many of us were unaware was written by the great man. Tea and cakes were served after the service held on a lovely summer’s evening.

