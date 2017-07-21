Catsfield Village Fete and Flower Show: The Catsfield Horticultural Society will be holding the annual Fete and Flower Show on the playing field on Saturday 5th August from 1.30pm, admission will be £1 for a lucky programme (children free) The Show schedules are in the Village Shop, so pick up a copy and plan your entries now! All the many interesting classes are in the schedule with details of how to enter – its great fun seeing if you can win a prize and everyone stands a good chance of succeeding. The Playing Fields will be covered with fun things to see, buy and do, including: A Fun Dog Show: Big Bingo; Cakes: Tombola: Pims: Bric-a-Brac: Welly Wanging: Stoolball Challenge: Book Stall: Coconut Shy: Hook-a-Duck: Balls-in-a-Bucket: BBQ and MUCH more, including WI teas. Hopefully the Battle Town Band will be there too, playing the tunes that are part of any traditional Village Fete!

Catsfield Horticultural Society Prize Cups and Trophies: To continue from last week with the history of the trophies awarded at the Summer Show. Victoria Crawshaw (Show Secretary) would love to hear from you if you can supply any further details on any of the trophies.

F.J.PARSONS TROPHY: Most points in Handicrafts Classes 38 to 42. Mr FJ Parsons owned the Battle and Bexhill Observer offices and was President of the Catsfield Horticultural society. When he and his wife lived at ‘Twisley’ post war, they held the Summer Flower Show there.

CHRIS PARKES CUP: Most points in the photographic classes 44 to 45. In memory of Chris Parkes (show secretary and long standing member of CHS) To be presented for the first time this year (2017)

STOBBS CUP: Most points in cookery classes 46 to 61. Lieutenant Stobbs Royal Fusiliers in British Army born 24.4.1886 died 21.3.1963. He lived at Broomhill.

NEWTIME SALVER: Most points in Preserves Classes 62 to 70. Sponsored by company of the same name Newtime Fruits of Battle (aka Newberry Fruits). This has been won by Mr. Keith Bishop for 20 years in a row! Who will beat him?

HODGKIN CUP: Outstanding exhibit in flower arranging 71 to 74. Miss Hodges was the village nurse, she lived at Green Shutters, Powdermill Lane. The cup was first awarded in 1967 to

CB Chalwin: More trophies listed next week.

Family Service: Last Sunday the service of Holy Communion at St Laurence Church was followed by the Family Service attended by several families, a small handful of children and many of the regular Catsfield congregation. Harold, the church cat was not present because, as Father Michael explained, even church cats sometimes need a break and Harold is away on holiday at the moment. No doubt he will be ready to tell of new adventures and chance meetings with some interesting characters when he returns. Father Michael told the story of Jesus walking on the water and there were some very enthusiastic actions of boat rowing and sound effects of storms over rough seas by the congregation – adults and children alike. We heard how Peter had tried to walk on the water to Jesus, but when he lost sight of his master in the storm, his nerve failed and began to sink until Jesus reached out his hand and drew him to safety on the boat. A lesson to us that we need to keep sight of Jesus in our lives and trust in him to keep us safe throughout the storms and difficulties that we may face in our lives.

Sport: A lovely day at our home Playing Field on Sunday saw us play old rivals Crowhurst. Catsfield batted first with Keith Cook batting all the innings for 47 not out, a splendid but tiring effort. D Carey scored 22, Jonty Lavocah 18 and A Jay 14 being the other top batsmen in our total of 165. We hoped a beautiful tea by Margaret Pratt would slow down the Crowhurst batsmen, but they finished with 151 for 6, leading to a drawn match. Once again Tom Bristow-Diamond had the best bowling figures of 4 for 51, Andy Williams 1 for 26 and Derek Fuller 1 for 6. Scott Lavocah caught a superb running catch. Sunday we are away at Ashburnham.

Efforts were made to recruit cricketers to run the car parking at the fete, and together with some volunteers from the Cook family, it looks as though the afternoon is covered.

Farming News: Harvesting is going on apace, with most of the rape cut, perhaps the most difficult job of all with the stalks being so tall this year. In the interval waiting for the oats and wheat to be ready, the rape ground is already being prepared for next year’s crops.

