Catsfield Village Fete and Flower Show: It’s getting close to the day when the Catsfield Horticultural Society will be holding the annual Fete and Flower Show on the playing field on Saturday 5th August from 1.30pm, admission will be £1 for a lucky programme (children free) The Show schedules are in the Village Shop, so pick up a copy and plan your entries now! All the many interesting classes are in the schedule with details of how to enter – entries are due to be handed in by Wednesday 2nd August between 6.30pm and 7.30pm at Hermon Cottage or before that to any of the committee members listed on the schedule. The Playing Fields will be covered with fun things to see, buy and do, including: A Fun Dog Show: Big Bingo; Cakes: Tombola: Pims: Bric-a-Brac: Welly Wanging: Stoolball Challenge: Book Stall: Coconut Shy: Hook-a-Duck: Balls-in-a-Bucket: BBQ and MUCH more, including WI teas. So fingers crossed for a dry and sunny day with lots of people enjoying a traditional village event.

Catsfield Horticultural Society Prize Cups and Trophies: To continue from last week with the history of the trophies awarded at the Summer Show. Victoria Crawshaw (Show Secretary) would love to hear from you if you can supply any further details on any of the trophies. Here are the last five –

FLORAL CUP - Most points in flower arranging classes 71 to 74. First awarded to Mrs. Eve West when she lived on the Green.

ARNING CUP - Most points in Children’s classes 75 to 85. Mr. and Mrs Arning were brother and sister and lived in Longstone (the house was named by them) next to Green Shutters in Powdermill Lane. Mr. Arning was a solicitor and presented an electric clock to the Village Hall in late 1940, the plaque is still visible today. His sister, due to a long standing mental health condition had to have a companion live with her following her brother’s death. More recent Villagers will remember Patricia Speedy several years later living at Longstone. The Arning Cup is now used as the children’s award, but prior to 2008, it was given for the Vegetable Classes.

CASTLETON-ELLIOT CUP - Most points in Residents Classes 86 to 99. The Castleton-Elliot family lived in Horns Hill Powdermill Lane.

PRESIDENTS TANKARD - Highest number of points in the whole show 1 to 99. As mentioned before, Mr FJ Parsons was president of Catsfield Horticultural Society.

FIFTY POUNDS PRIZE - The Community Class 100. Created in 2016 (the brain child of our previous chairperson Vanessa Francis) for clubs and societies of Catsfield to make something together, in their individual group, they must also participate in some way on the day of the show, as per the rules.

ROSETTE - Best in show for Catsfield C of E Primary School Painting. A little cup used to be awarded, but sadly it is no longer around. Watch this space!

The Sound of Music: Booking opens on 13th August for the next fundraising event for the Parish Church of St Laurence to be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 23rd September at 7pm. Sandra’s really pulled out all the stops for this one – A Sing-along Sound of Music Film Night! Dress in the style if you wish and enjoy singing all the well-known and much loved songs along with the movie. An Austrian-style dinner will be served and tickets for the evening will only cost £10 each. To book call Sandra Shoobridge on 01424 774708 but not before 13th August. It promises to be great fun.

Sport: Saturday saw our football team training on the field, then taking down the goalposts ready to be transported to F E Philcox so that they could be repaired. A few weeks ago, someone had been swinging on them and one set had been broken. A very silly thing to do.

Sunday all day,’ Pass and Move’ held a family fun day on the field so that the youngsters could sign on to play next season, collect their kit and enjoy themselves playing football, going on the bouncy castle, whilst their families ran the refreshments. There were a lot of children enjoying themselves, which is an entirely appropriate way for the Playing Field to be used.

Unfortunately, our cricketers were not having such an enjoyable time, playing away at Ashburnham fielding in the wind and light rain. Ashburnham mustered a splendid total of 263 at tea and then the rain came down and the match was abandoned. Sunday we play Sedlescombe away.

Village News: Walking around Whatlington flower festival, we noticed on the roll of Vicars, the first one recorded in the 1300s was “John”, with the next one being “John of Cattesfield”. We know that the Count of Eu was given our village and other areas including Whatlington after the Battle of Hastings, so who was John of Cattesfield?

Catsfield School: said goodbye to Head Sally Clarke on Friday, wishing her well with a tea party in the Playground. We owe much to her headship and welcome the new Head when she starts in September.

