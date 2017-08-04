Catsfield Village Fete and Flower Show: Tomorrow’s the day when the Catsfield Horticultural Society will be holding the biggest village event of the year, the annual Fete and Flower Show on the playing field on Saturday 5th August from 1.30pm, admission will be £1 for a lucky programme (children free) The Playing Fields will be covered with fun things to see, buy and do, including: A Fun Dog Show: Big Bingo; Cakes: Tombola: Pimms: Bric-a-Brac: Welly Wanging: Stoolball Challenge: Book Stall: Coconut Shy: Hook-a-Duck: Balls-in-a-Bucket: BBQ and MUCH more, including WI teas and cakes. So fingers crossed for a dry and sunny day with lots of people enjoying a traditional village event. I know that the Bric-a-Brac, Tombola and Cake stalls are hoping for lots of things to be brought along on the day, so do please contribute where you can. Don’t forget that the profits from the fete will be divided between all the village clubs and organisations who have participated in the hard work of making this great event a success.

The Sound of Music: Booking opens on 13th August for the next fundraising event for the Parish Church of St Laurence to be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 23rd September at 7pm. Sandra’s really pulled out all the stops for this one – A Sing-along Sound of Music Film Night! Dress in the style if you wish and enjoy singing all the well-known and much loved songs along with the movie. An Austrian-style dinner will be served and tickets for the evening will only cost £10 each. To book call Sandra Shoobridge on 01424 774708 but not before 13th August. It promises to be great fun.

St Laurence’s Day: On Sunday 13th August the congregation of St George’s will be joining with Catsfield at St Laurence Church to celebrate this special day. The service will be at 11am (no 9.15am service on this occasion) and will include the revival of a hymn in honour of St Laurence, which seems to have been written especially for Catsfield Church back in 1952. The congregation is invited to stay after the service for canapes and a drink.

Sport: One inch of rain on Saturday meant that Sedlescombe cricket ground wasn’t fit for our scheduled match there on Sunday. Fortunately, Mike Davey worked on our pitch Saturday and Sunday morning to get ours fit and we managed to get a whole match in on a bright sunny Sunday. Eileen Cornford, who has done the teas for more years than she cares to remember, brought all the teas to Catsfield and so the day was set for a typical village match. Sedlescombe batted first and were all out for 93, Tom Bristow-Diamond finished with bowling figures of 2 for 23, S Khan 2 for 26, A Jay 2 for 17 and three other bowlers ended up with one wicket each. We batted and won the match 94 for 1, David Taylor 29 not out, Tim Pitman 33 not out and Captain Derek Fuller 25 the only wicket. Time to rush home to watch the very moving Passchendaele ceremony on BBC TV and to remember the many village boys lost in the First World War.

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place outside the Village Hall today, Friday 4th August from 11.55am until 12.30pm

