The Sound of Music: Booking has now opened for the next fundraising event for the parish church of St Laurence to be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 23rd September at 7pm. A Sing-along Sound of Music Film Night. Dress in the style if you wish and enjoy singing all the well-known and much loved songs along with the movie. An Austrian-style dinner will be served and tickets for the evening will only cost £10 each. To book call Sandra Shoobridge on 01424 774708. Tickets were selling like hotcakes after the church service last Sunday, so you’d better book soon as places are limited.

St Laurence’s Day: Last Sunday 13th August the congregation of St George’s joined with Catsfield at St Laurence Church to celebrate the Festival of our Patronal saint, St Laurence who was the first among the seven deacons of Rome. It was good to have Father Michael back with us after his holiday to welcome everyone to this special service. He expressed delight at seeing so many present as the Feast of St Laurence falls in August, when so many people are on holiday. It also occurs at the time of the Perseid meteor shower which is also known as ‘The Tears of St Laurence’.

We later heard from Father Michael that Harold, the church cat had returned from his holiday too, he’d had a problem deciding where to go this year, the options being Catford, Mousehole in Cornwall or even Kathmandu in Nepal (groans from the congregation!) Eventually he went to Venice and met up with gondolier’s cat Marco, who directed him to Rome and there he would find the Basilica of St Laurence where the saint’s remains are buried under the high altar, over the site of his execution in 258AD. As Harold walked around the church, marvelling at the wonderful frescoes depicting the lives of St Laurence and St Stephen, whose remains are also interred here, he knocked his leg on a piece of an iron grid on the floor. A kindly voice asked him if he was alright, what his name was and where he came from. Harold said he was a church cat from East Sussex and to his surprise, the stranger told him that he has a church named after him in Catsfield. Harold realised he was talking to St Laurence himself, who went on to tell him how the piece of iron on which he had tripped, was the method used to execute him over a fire for bringing the sick, weak and homeless to the Prefect of Rome as the treasures of God, instead of the gold and silver that he had demanded. Harold was very sad and sympathetic about that and imagined that it must be a pretty painful and horrible way to die. He couldn’t wait to return to Catsfield to tell Father Michael all about whom he had met in his latest adventure.

After the notices, we were told that our very talented church organist and choirmaster Bob Andrew has a special milestone birthday and he was presented with a rose for his garden to mark the occasion and a beautiful birthday cake. After a rousing rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ followed by ‘Guide me, O Thou Great Redeemer’ everyone was invited to stay for a glass of wine, delicious canapes and a chat with friends and neighbours from the two villages.

Sport: Our cricketers were well and truly beaten at home on Sunday to Newenden. The opposition batted first and amassed 202 for 8 at tea. Bowlers A. Berwick finished with 2 for 16, S. Garland 3 for 34 and Captain Derek Fuller 3 for 22. Several of our regulars were away on holiday, but with Derek’s contacts we managed to field a full side. Newenden on the other hand, have always had the benefit of using players home from university for the summer holidays and we seldom beat them. After tea, we were all out for 116, highest scorers Derek Fuller 21 and A. Jay 35. In consolation, it was a lovely summer’s day. Sadly there are only two more games to play this season. Sunday we have the last home game versus Parkhurst and the following Sunday we play the traditional last game against Netherfield away. This season we have been able to give younger players a few games and they are improving all the time. Village teams seem to consist of older players and young ones and it is difficult to retain players when they reach their twenties.

Other Village News

Last Friday was the funeral of Sandra Palmer at Battle Church. Sandra’s maiden name was Bartlett and older residents will remember her family living at the Hunt Kennels for many years, while father Ted was the Huntsman. Sandra went to Catsfield School, played stoolball, appeared in the plays and was a great friend to many, especially when she ran the Netherfield Arms. She will be much missed in Battle.

Farming continues apace, most of the wheat is in, just the field beans to go and then cultivating, ploughing and re-planting. Strong winds and sudden heavy rain has made harvesting difficult and a good spell of summer weather would cheer up all those on school holidays as well.

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place outside the Village Hall next Friday 25th August from 11.55am until 12.30pm

