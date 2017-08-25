WI: SWIM is the new acronym for the Women’s Institute, Stoic WI Members is the meaning, well earned during the wet fete teas and again at our garden meeting this week. Can it go ahead, will members come, will the Bodey garden be ruined? These were the questions raised after a wet night and morning. But stoic we are, so it went ahead and 22 of us enjoyed a windy, but dry afternoon. Beryl and David had gone to their usual amount of effort to make it well organised and we struggled through a difficult quiz formulated by Beryl, bought our raffle tickets and ate a splendid tea provided by the Committee. Our next meeting is at the Village Hall 2.30pm Thursday 7th September, when the subject is “Occupations”. Members are asked to talk about their jobs, hobbies etc with any memorabilia they can bring.

The Sound of Music: Booking has now opened for the next fundraising event for the parish church of St Laurence to be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 23rd September at 7pm. A Sing-along Sound of Music Film Night. Dress in the style if you wish and enjoy singing all the well-known and much loved songs along with the movie. An Austrian-style dinner will be served and tickets for the evening will only cost £10 each. To book call Sandra Shoobridge on 01424 774708. Number are limited, so book soon.

Sport: We struggled to finish the last home cricket match against Parkhurst on Sunday, when it got colder, darker and then rained. Hardly any spectators, just a few dedicated wives from Catsfield struggling to keep warm. We batted first and reached 203 for 5 at tea, with Derek Fuller getting 63 and Jamie Bristow-Diamond 94. Tea was a bit fraught when Ann dropped the kettle lid into the steaming hot tea pot just as the players were coming in. It was retrieved with some ingenuity and a pair of scissors. After tea, Parkhurst batted in the gloom and were all out for 127. Tom Bristow-Diamond’s figures were 3 for 37, A Jay’s 4 for 14, Tim Pitman 2 for 4 and O Cullip 1 for 25. Although our Playing Field is lovely, the dark trees on two sides make it difficult to see the ball, shall we move onto the white ball, or even pink under floodlights? Probably not. Our final game is this Sunday away to Netherfield, where it is always windy.

Football has started with a friendly match and others to come before the first league match. The young boys and girls in the Pass and Move group have thoroughly enjoyed their 3 weekly days over the summer holidays and have been a pleasure to watch.

Village News: Ghostly scenes have been experienced on the main road as the contractors closed the road overnight for several days to do some re-surfacing. Apart from the noise of the machines, it was eerie to look out on a quiet night and see the men so silently moving about, causing as little disturbance as possible. The result has been some patches of smooth new road, without that awful clanking when cars hit the drain covers. Can all the other roads be done please?

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place outside the Village Hall today, Friday 25th August from 11.55am until 12.30pm

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.