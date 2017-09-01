WI: The next meeting of the Catsfield WI is at the Village Hall on Thursday 7th September at 2.30pm. This will be another ‘homegrown’ meeting when the subject is “Occupations” and members are invited to talk about their jobs, hobbies etc with any memorabilia they can bring.

The Sound of Music: Tickets are nearly sold out for the next fundraising event in aid of the parish church of St Laurence to be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 23rd September at 7pm. A Sing-along Sound of Music Film Night. Dress in the style if you wish and enjoy singing all the well-known and much loved songs along with the movie. An Austrian-style dinner will be served and tickets for the evening will only cost £10 each. To book call Sandra Shoobridge on 01424 774708. Number are very limited now, so book soon.

Peter Jackson: It is with great sadness that we learned that Peter Jackson had died unexpectedly in hospital near his home in Exmouth. Readers of this column will remember the wedding in March this year between Peter and Pat (Speedy) former writer of the Catsfield Village Voice, amongst her many other roles in the village. Pat and Peter left their home in Powdermill Lane and moved to Devon in 2012 where they made many new friends and have lived very happily with their little dog Rocky. Only a couple of weeks ago they stayed for a week in Bexhill and had a lovely time catching up with all their old friends. Peter was taken ill upon their return home and died a week later.

Peter has led a full and varied life. He was conscripted into the RAF where he served as a Military Policeman in Germany. At one point in his life he worked from Greenwich, supplying projectors for shipping, travelling abroad very often and he spent nineteen years working as a rigger on North Sea oil rigs. In about the mid-nineties until 2010 he rented a field in Catsfield, invested in a barn and started free-range egg production in the village, which still continues today. Once in Exmouth, he continued with his love of bowling for a while and also sea fishing and he regularly went out on a local boat, exchanging some of his catch with a friend who was a game shooter. He was proud of his vegetable growing skills and also became a wine buff, having joined a local wine club where he and Patricia enjoyed many social events Peter was a kind, caring, generous and hospitable man with a dry wit. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Patricia on the loss of her dear husband. Peter’s funeral will be on 8th September at the East Devon Crematorium at 2.30pm, which would have been his 81st birthday.

Sport: It was a very dispiriting end to the cricket season to arrive at Netherfield for the final match with only 8 players. Netherfield also had been suffering with a lack of players, but managed to get three of the Parkhurst team to play for them. We fielded first and had to borrow three of the opposing side to manage the fielding. Netherfield were all out for 165, with our bowlers Tom Bristow-Diamond 1 for 17, Andy Williams 4 for 41, Tom Hammick 1 for 31, David Taylor 2 for 16 and Keith Cook 2 for 6. Unfortunately, our gallant eight batsmen were all out for 40 with David Taylor the only player to reach double figures. Netherfield’s Jake Beale did the damage with figures of 4 for 13. A very unusual event occurred when one of our players left the field after his innings and drove off in his black tie suit to attend the second half of the performance at Glyndebourne. Such dedication and loyalty to the cause. Proof also that Catsfield’s “cricketing widows” are a very understanding group of women.

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place outside the Village Hall on Friday 15th September from 11.55am until 12.30pm.

