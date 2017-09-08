Last Sunday: The parish communion service at St Laurence church last Sunday was even more special than usual as it also included the baptism of Rita Gurney. About a third of the way through the service, Father Michael invited the congregation to turn and face the font to be a part of Rita’s baptism. At the end of the traditional ceremony everyone was happy to welcome her into the family of the church and gave her a round of applause. Earlier Father Michael had told us that Rita had requested a story about Harold the Church Cat as the sermon and so, (with apologies to anyone who secretly wished that Harold would disappear), he related Harold’s latest encounter with a character from the bible. In brief, it was when the cat was being particularly grumpy about all the interruptions to his sleep by people coming in and out of the church and making a noise cleaning, flower arranging, lighting candles etc and he rashly said he sometimes wished that he was deaf. This time it was Claudius who appeared to Harold, the fisherman whose hearing and speech Jesus had restored and about whom we had heard in the earlier Gospel reading. Claudius told him how dreadful it had been not to be able to hear or talk properly until his miracle cure and he made Harold feel utterly ashamed of what he had said. Refreshments were served after the service and everyone enjoyed the beautiful cake that Rita had made to celebrate the happy occasion.

Jean Attewell: John, Jeremy and all the family would like to thank everyone who came to the funeral service at St Laurence Church on Friday 30th June to give thanks and to celebrate the life of Jean. Also the generosity of people who have made donations in Jean’s name to the church, an amazing amount has been raised – thank you all so much. Many who came to the church didn’t come to the White Hart afterwards and so the family were unable to see and thank them in person. Particular thanks go to Father Michael for all his care and kindness, both before and since and for making the service so special for us all.

Sport: The cricket season ended with the following statistics, played 15, won 8, lost 5, drew 1, 1 abandoned due to rain and 3 games cancelled. Not quite such a good season as last year and the cancelled matches probably reflects the difficulties of village sides getting a team. The AGM will take place at The Squirrel, when it will all begin again. In the meantime, expert advice is being sought about how to maintain the square and put it to bed until next year. This is all important since a Bexhill team use the field some Saturdays and therefore the square is used more. The battle with the rabbits and moles continue.

Football has started with our team playing against Punnetts Town in the first match at home. Goalkeeper Nigel Champion came up field towards the end and scored our only goal. It was a 1 - 1 draw and guess what, we played well and should have won. Heard that before? Stand by for more cliches during the season!

