Macmillan Coffee Morning: This year’s Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Nurses is being held today at the home of Caroline and Chris Thomas from 10am – 12pm. Their address is

2 Twisley Cottages, Potmans Lane, Catsfield (first turning on the right when you come from the village) there will be balloons hanging by the entrance and plenty of parking. Do come along and help raise money for this wonderful charity that Catsfield always supports and see if it will beat last year’s total.

Harvest Festival: On Sunday week, 8th October the parish church of St Laurence will be holding the family Harvest Festival service at the later time of 11am. All donations of fresh produce and tinned food will be gratefully received on the previous day to decorate the church. There will be a Harvest Lunch served after the service and it is hoped that many people will join in this service of celebration and thanksgiving for another successful harvest and all the good things we are fortunate to have to eat.

Sing-along Sound of Music: Last Saturday evening saw the Village Hall filled with about sixty people – including some nuns, a German secret service agent, an assortment of Austrian ladies and a couple of chaps in mock lederhosen. The scene was set for a fun evening of excellent Austrian style food and plenty of enthusiastic singing. The amazing Sandra had done it again and organised a wonderful evening’s entertainment to raise funds for the parish church of St Laurence. Six tables, each seating ten diners were positioned obliquely in two rows to enable the diners to see the screen on the stage and the meal began with a large platter arranged with a selection of cold meats and sausages for each table and bowls of crusty fresh bread. Very jolly Austrian music with plenty of yodelling was playing in the background. The main course was either beef or chicken goulash with dumplings, potatoes, red cabbage and peas, all served piping hot - no mean feat in a village hall and for such a large number of diners. Strudel with custard or cream was served for dessert.

Everyone sat back feeling very replete to enjoy the film and no-one held back as the words of each song came across the foot of the screen. I’m sure that most of us had seen the film before – even several times over the years – and knew all the songs almost by heart, but it was just as enjoyable as ever and great fun to take part. Many large, medium and small ‘brown paper packages tied up with string’ were prizes in the raffle, which was drawn in the interval before we settled down once more to enjoy the rest of the film. The evening ended about 11.30pm and many willing hands set to work clearing away the tables and chairs before heading for home after a thoroughly enjoyable night out. The great sum of £609 was raised to boost church funds. Sandra’s next fund-raising evening will be an ever-popular Quiz Night on Saturday October 21st, tickets costing £5 each will be on sale from 1st October from the Village Stores, more details soon.

Sport: What to say about our football match last Saturday? Just the basics, we travelled to Hawkhurst, we scored one goal, should have got many more, they scored 6. Some of the usual personnel were unavailable, but not much excuse for missing so many chances. Tomorrow we play Victoria Baptists away (presumably not in Australia) where we hope for better things.

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place outside the Village Hall on Friday 6th October from 11.55am until 12.30pm.