Harvest Festival: On Sunday the parish church of St Laurence will be holding a Family Harvest Festival service at the later time of 11am. Children are especially encouraged to bring a harvest gift with them and these will be presented during the first hymn. All donations of flowers, foliage, fresh produce and tinned food will be gratefully received on Saturday morning to decorate the church, or bring your gift to the service. There will be a Harvest Lunch served after the service and it is hoped that many people will join in this service of celebration and thanksgiving for another successful harvest and all the good things we are fortunate to have to eat. Our offerings will be distributed to the Food Bank (non-perishable items) and fresh produce will go to Xtrax, which works with young people in Hastings.

Quiz Night: The next fund-raising event for the church of St Laurence will be an ever-popular Quiz Night on Saturday October 21st at 7.30pm with a wide variety of questions set by the Wiz of the Quiz, John Overall. Tickets costing £5 each are now on sale from the Village Stores or at the door on the night. Liquid refreshments will be available and bring your own nibbles. Teams will be of four to six people, so start planning your team now!

Craft Fair: Helen and Janet will be once again holding their Craft Fair in Catsfield Village Hall on Saturday 28th October from 10am until 2.30pm. There will be a vast array of crafts from local makers presenting a wonderful opportunity to purchase some original Christmas gifts. The proceeds this year will go to the Stroke Association. Refreshments will be available, entry is free and there’s plenty of free parking.

Macmillan Coffee Morning: Last Friday’s coffee morning at the home of Caroline and Chris Thomas held in aid of Macmillan Nurses was a great success. Dozens of people turned up, in spite of the miserable wet morning and the car park got pretty full. Caroline had been anxious that there would be more raffle prizes than people but that was certainly not the case and the wonderful sum of well in excess of £200 was raised! Caroline would like to send very many thanks to all the willing helpers and the kind people who made the effort to be there and helped to raise such a good donation to the charity.

Sport: Football - the cliché to end all cliches “it’s a funny old game” was superbly illustrated by our 6 - 0 win against Victoria Baptists at Eastbourne last week after a 1 - 6 thrashing at Hawkhurst the previous week. The difference probably being that several of our regular team members were able to play this week, including the goalkeeper. Tomorrow we play Magham Down at home, who knows what the score will be?

The cricket wicket has been expertly put to bed by Mike Davey with the help of Mick Waghorn and Jeremy Lovegrove, a ton of loam and the use of some proper gear. The grass seed is showing and we hope it gets time to bed down before winter.

Farming: Saturday’s ploughing match at Kitchenham Farm took place on a fairly dry day, but the recent wet weather means that sowing in the area has been curtailed. All talk was on when the ground could be worked on again, although it did mean that the event was well attended. Steam ploughing, horse ploughing, old and new machines took part, The heavy steam plougher at the top of the slope was having to be pulled along by a modern John Deere, as it struggled to get a grip. No one envied the task of getting the competition ground back into production.

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place outside the Village Hall today, Friday 6th October from 11.55am until 12.30pm.