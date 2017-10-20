Quiz Night: Tomorrow evening at 7.30pm the next fund-raising event for the church of St Laurence will take place in the Village Hall in the form of an ever-popular Quiz Night. John Overall will set a wide variety of questions and tickets costing £5 each are now on sale from the Village Stores or at the door tomorrow night. Liquid refreshments will be available and bring your own nibbles. Teams will be of four to six people.

Craft Fair: Helen and Janet will be once again holding their Craft Fair in Catsfield Village Hall on Saturday 28th October from 10am until 2.30pm. There will be a vast array of crafts from local makers presenting a wonderful opportunity to purchase some original Christmas gifts. The proceeds this year will go to the Stroke Association. Refreshments will be available, entry is free and there’s plenty of free parking.

Church Cleaning Day: Before you visit the Craft Fair next Saturday, volunteers are needed to come between 9am – 11am and brush the cobwebs away in St Laurence Church and help to keep it looking its best.

Catsfield Horticultural Society’s AGM: Upbeat news also pervaded the AGM of the Horticultural Society when Wendy Goodliffe reported on a successful year. Show secretary Victoria Crawshaw said there were increased entries for both shows with the August show up by 65. Her new computer system, designed by husband James, made calculating the points so much easier and despite the horrendous downpours and ensuing logistical difficulties, the day had been a success. New Treasurer Tony Heath reported the Society were on a sound financial footing and he was delighted to hand out seven cheques of £150 each to the various clubs and societies who had worked hard for the fete. A new cup was purchased in memory of Norah Philcox, to be awarded annually for the winning artwork from the school pupils, as a tribute to Norah’s work for the benefit of the school. Wendy went on to thank the sponsors and her committee members, mentioning special thanks to Elaine Wilkinson who had resigned after many years of devoted service. A talk by a gardener at Great Dixter was a new venture during the year which could have been better supported, but the quiz necessary to raise funds for the expenses had been a success. Perhaps a seed and plant exchange could be arranged for next year? The evening ended with the usual convivial get together supplemented with wine and delicious refreshments.

Sport: Catsfield are third in the table after an emphatic 1 - 4 win against Sandhurst away. If only every regular player was available every week, but then even Brighton would wish that. Tomorrow we play Punnetts Town at home, why not come and watch?

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place outside the Village Hall next Friday 27th October from 11.55am until 12.30pm.