Charity Craft Fayre: Out of the Blue are holding a Charity Craft Fayre and Coffee Morning in the Village Hall tomorrow, Saturday 4th November from 9.30am – 12pm. Christmas gifts, home decorations, textiles, cakes, cards, and jewellery will all be available and entrance is free. This event is to raise money for five charities, Winston’s Wish, the Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team (BHCT), Crisis Intervention Search and Rescue, Dragonflies and the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The Three Musketeers: Catsfield Village Hall Promotions look forward to introducing The Three Half Pints performing as ‘The Three Musketeers’. This afternoon of fun, chaos, mayhem and stupidity will take place on Saturday 19th November at 3pm and will be suitable entertainment for the whole family. Tickets costing £10 for adults and £5 for children are on sale now from Catsfield Village Stores, 01424 893498. These favourites from C-Beebies will provide a hilarious adventure of slapstick, chivalry, swordplay and falling over, so book now and come and enjoy the fun whilst supporting your Village Hall.

Christmas Market: St Laurence Church will be holding the annual Christmas Market in the Village Hall on Saturday 25th November from 10am – 2pm. This is a major fund-raising event for the Parish Church and is guaranteed to help you find Christmas gifts and all sorts of Christmassy items, bargain bathroom goods, plants, cakes and books, as well as having a good time meeting friends and local people. There will be a Tombola stall and a bumper Raffle and refreshments will be served throughout. Entrance will be 50 pence and children free.

Bluegrass Concert: There will be an early Christmas Bluegrass Concert held in the Village Hall on Saturday 25th November at 8pm (doors open at 7pm). Performing will be ‘The One Tree Hillbillies’, ‘The Twisty Turns’, supported by ‘Alive and Picking’. Tickets cost £15 and you should reserve by telephone or by email to sheila@bluegrass-plusclub.co.uk 01424 893390 as tickets will be limited. Refreshments will be available.

CADS: THE pantomime of the year, performed as usual by the Catsfield Amateur Dramatic Society will take place on 7th, 8th, 9th December at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday 9th at 2.30pm for children. This year’s production is ‘Batman and Robin’ and is sure to be a whole lot of fun and nonsense, which is bound to have the audience in fits of laughter. Tickets are on sale in the Village Stores 01424 893498 costing £7 adults and £4 children.

Craft Fair Report (from Helen): Last Saturday we had a very successful Craft Fair and raised £150 for the Stroke Association and we were delighted with that. There was, as usual, a very good, welcoming atmosphere with a steady flow of people. The stall holders had some amazing crafts and the refreshments encouraged people to linger. We would like to say a big thank you to all the stallholders, including the refreshments team and to all those who came along to support us. Without them we could not have raised this amount of money.

Pearl Moore: The sad news that another of our village ladies, Pearl Moore has died recently and her funeral will be held at Hastings Crematorium on Thursday 9th November at 11am. Pearl, her husband Jack and daughters Karen and Diane lived in one of Park Gate Cottages for most of her life, adjacent to her mother Mrs Munn. Pearl was a wonderful dressmaker and made many wedding dresses for village girls, together with her own ballroom dresses. During the 50s and 60s a very active old tyme dance club ran in the Village Hall to the delight of many of the young village folk and the employees from the old Normanhurst. Pearl always looked fabulous and the younger girls loved to watch her elegantly moving on the dance floor in her lovely net and sequinned dresses.