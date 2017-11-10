Remembrance Sunday: Tomorrow is Remembrance Sunday and at the 9.15am Communion service at St Laurence church the annual act of remembrance will take place at the start of the service. The names of the dead for Catsfield in WWI and WW2 will be read out and two minute’s silence will be kept. This year wreaths will be laid on behalf of the Parish Council and the Women’s Institute.

The Three Musketeers: Catsfield Village Hall Promotions look forward to introducing The Three Half Pints performing as ‘The Three Musketeers’. This afternoon of fun, chaos, mayhem and stupidity will take place on Saturday 19th November at 3pm and will be suitable entertainment for the whole family. Tickets costing £10 for adults and £5 for children are on sale now from Catsfield Village Stores, 01424 893498. These favourites from C-Beebies will provide a hilarious adventure of slapstick, chivalry, swordplay and falling over, so book now and come and enjoy the fun whilst supporting your Village Hall.

Christmas Market: St Laurence Church will be holding the annual Christmas Market in the Village Hall on Saturday 25th November from 10am – 2pm. This is a major fund-raising event for the Parish Church and is guaranteed to help you find Christmas gifts and all sorts of Christmassy items, bargain bathroom goods, plants, cakes and books, as well as having a good time meeting friends and local people. There will be a Tombola stall and a bumper Raffle and refreshments will be served throughout. Entrance will be 50 pence and children free.

Bluegrass Concert: There will be an early Christmas Bluegrass Concert held in the Village Hall on Saturday 25th November at 8pm (doors open at 7pm). Performing will be ‘The One Tree Hillbillies’, ‘The Twisty Turns’, supported by ‘Alive and Picking’. Tickets cost £15 and you should reserve by telephone or by email to sheila@bluegrass-plusclub.co.uk 01424 893390 as tickets will be limited. Refreshments will be available.

CADS: THE pantomime of the year, performed as usual by the Catsfield Amateur Dramatic Society will take place on 7th, 8th, 9th December at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday 9th at 2.30pm for children. This year’s production is ‘Batman and Robin’ and is sure to be a whole lot of fun and nonsense, which is bound to have the audience in fits of laughter. Tickets are on sale in the Village Stores 01424 893498 costing £7 adults and £4 children.

WI: The Annual Meeting of the Catsfield WI took place on the first Thursday in November in the Village Hall at 2pm. Following the usual singing of Jerusalem, the reading of the minutes, dates for our diaries and other matters, we got down to the formal business side of the proceedings. Beryl, our secretary read an interesting and lengthy report of all that had taken place in our branch over the past year. It is always good to be reminded of the interesting speakers we’ve heard, events that have taken place and what a good time we’ve enjoyed each month together. Ann (C), our treasurer followed with a comprehensive and detailed report of the finances. The president, Ann (D) then gave her report and individually thanked each committee member for bringing their own special talents to the meetings and working so tirelessly to help make our WI so successful. She thanked them for their willingness to continue to serve and then she stood down for the election of a president for next year. A secret ballot was held and to everyone’s great surprise, Ann was re-elected!

In the September ‘At Home’ meeting when some members had told us of their earlier working life, we had run out of time before everyone had had a chance to speak. This had been so enjoyable that it was good to have the opportunity to ask others to speak to us on this occasion and they certainly didn’t disappoint. Rita told how she had always wanted to be a window dresser but found it difficult to get started, so she’d taken employment learning the retail clothing business, working in a succession of different ladies’ shops, picking up new skills as she progressed. When she returned to work after having her children she worked in a ‘Ladybird’ shop selling children’s clothes and was at last taught how to ‘dress a window’. She progressed to running her own business in Dartford selling baby clothes and ladies wear and her story was punctuated with amusing anecdotes. Her last job was working for Jones the shoe shop, where among her customers were Adam Faith and Sir Patrick Moore. She became manager of the branch in Tonbridge and worked there until she retired.

The next two speakers were two of our nonagenarian members, firstly Mignonette told of going ‘into service’ after leaving school at fourteen and working hard from 6am -9pm for just £16 per year! She worked for some time at a munitions factory and later had a job working for the electricity board as a meter reader. This progressed to being a debt collector for them, she had a car and enjoyed the work very much, staying there for seventeen years. She told us that as a smartly dressed woman in a car, she had far more success than sending in a big, burly man demanding money! Ruth was our last speaker and she left school aged fifteen as war broke out in 1940, working in an attic altering clothes for customers of a department store. She wanted to join the Women’s Royal Air Force but she was too young, so she enlisted in the Land Army in dairy farming. She bought a 7/6d cardboard suitcase from Woolworths, went on her first train journey alone to Herne Bay, was billeted in a hostel and taught how to hand-milk cows. After four weeks she was moved to a farm where she was well fed and looked after by a couple who became like parents to her. Her day started at 5am doing farm work and it was hard but she’d never been so happy. We heard many amusing stories about her experiences and saw photographs of her in Land Girl’s uniform and she certainly was a stunner! She reminded us of farming in days gone by with thatched hay stacks, sheaves of corn and stooks dotted around the fields.

A lovely tea awaited us at the end of a very varied and interesting meeting and the next time it will be our Christmas Party on 7th December at 2pm when Peter Wilson will be entertaining us.

Charity Craft Fayre: Last Saturday morning the Village Hall was packed with supporters for the charity Craft Fayre and Coffee morning hosted by of Out of the Blue Fundraising. Stalls of all sorts of gifts, hand-made Christmas decorations and some lovely refreshments set the tone for some noisy chat and some generous buying, which amounted to the wonderful sum of £560 raised. This will be divided equally between Winston’s Wish, Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team, Dragonflies and CALM and grateful thanks go to all who supported this event and made it such a success.

Sport: No doubt readers noted there was no football report last week, but the team beat Victoria Baptists at home 3 - 1. We are now third in the table after a good run of victories, sadly not to be continued in the Sussex Junior Cup match played last Saturday. Wait for the cliche, we could have won but couldn’t score. The eventual 0 - 2 score reflected the performances of the teams. They were Furnace Green Rovers, some doubt as to where they were from, but they came, saw and conquered. Tomorrow, the opposition is top of the table Sedlescombe Rangers, kick off 2 pm. Be there.

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place outside the Village Hall next Friday 17th November from 11.55am until 12.30pm.