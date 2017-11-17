The Three Musketeers: Catsfield Village Hall Promotions look forward to introducing The Three Half Pints performing as ‘The Three Musketeers’. This afternoon of fun, chaos, mayhem and stupidity will take place on Saturday 19th November at 3pm and will be suitable entertainment for the whole family. Tickets costing £10 for adults and £5 for children are on sale now from Catsfield Village Stores, 01424 893498. These favourites from C-Beebies will provide a hilarious adventure of slapstick, chivalry, swordplay and falling over, so book now and come and enjoy the fun whilst supporting your Village Hall.

Christmas Market: St Laurence Church will be holding the annual Christmas Market in the Village Hall on Saturday 25th November from 10am – 2pm. This is a major fund-raising event for the Parish Church and is guaranteed to help you find Christmas gifts and all sorts of Christmassy items, bargain bathroom goods, plants, cakes and books, as well as having a good time meeting friends and local people. There will be a Tombola stall and a bumper Raffle and refreshments will be served throughout. Entrance will be 50 pence and children free.

Bluegrass Concert: There will be an early Christmas Bluegrass Concert held in the Village Hall on Saturday 25th November at 8pm (doors open at 7pm). Performing will be ‘The One Tree Hillbillies’, ‘The Twisty Turns’, supported by ‘Alive and Picking’. Tickets cost £15 and you should reserve by telephone or by email to sheila@bluegrass-plusclub.co.uk 01424 893390 as tickets will be limited. Refreshments will be available.

CADS: The pantomime for this year performed by the Catsfield Amateur Dramatic Society in the Village Hall will take place on 7th, 8th, 9th December at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday 9th at 2.30pm for children. This year’s production is ‘Batman and Robin’ and is sure to be a whole lot of fun and nonsense, which is bound to have the audience in fits of laughter. Tickets are on sale in the Village Stores 01424 893498 costing £7 adults and £4 children.

WI Centenary: As part of the 100 year celebrations of the WI next year, a small exhibition will be held and memorabilia is sought. If you have any pictures or papers belonging to a previous member, Ann Davey would love to hear from you.

Catsfield Remembers: The service of Remembrance last Sunday at St Laurence Church was well attended and it began with the roll call of all the village men who died in the two World Wars. It always comes as a shock that such a small village as Catsfield (whose population was considerably less in those days) should sacrifice so many of its young men and what hardship that must have caused in a farming community. Following the traditional two minutes silence, three poppy wreaths were laid by representatives of the Parish Council, The Women’s Institute and the St Laurence Church. Father Michael’s interesting sermon was based on the theme of remembrance and was illustrated by the use of many ‘props’. He told the moving story of The Crown pub in the village of Hartest in West Suffolk where, nailed to a beam in the bar are twenty-five coins - twenty-four florins (ten pence at today’s values) and one farthing (put there by a woman who couldn’t afford any more). At the start of WWI, the village gathered in the Crown to send their young men off to war and the women nailed the coins to a beam to enable their men to use them to have some rest time upon their return from the war before starting back to their ordinary work. Of course there were more coins there at the start of the war, but the fact that there are now many nail holes in the beam and still twenty-five coins remaining, tells the sad story of the men who didn’t come home after the war. There were other interesting stories in the sermon which ended with Father Michael telling about a little girl in one of the village schools that he visits, recently showing him some medals that she’d brought in to show. He expected to see some old medals from a great-grandfather or other family member, but when he asked her whose they were, he was very moved to hear that they were her Daddy’s and he was killed fighting in Afghanistan. The service ended with a rousing patriotic singing of The National Anthem.

Sport: Yet again the weather tried to thwart village football, but due to some valiant forking around the goal mouths, it was possible to play Sedlescombe last week at home. We lost 2 - 4 against top of the table Sedlescombe, but cliche alert, the difference in positions in the table showed. Sadly, we had a man sent off, which was a shame. Tomorrow we play Ticehurst away in a cup game.

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place outside the Village Hall today, Friday 17th November from 11.55am until 12.30pm.