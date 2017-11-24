Christmas Market: St Laurence Church will be holding the annual Christmas Market in the Village Hall on tomorrow Saturday 25th November from 10am – 2pm. This is a major fund-raising event for the Parish Church and is guaranteed to help you find Christmas gifts and all sorts of Christmassy items, bargain bathroom goods, plants, cakes and books, as well as having a good time meeting friends and local people. There will be a Tombola stall and a bumper Raffle and refreshments will be served throughout. Entrance will be 50 pence and children free.

Bluegrass Concert: Tomorrow is also the evening of the early Christmas Bluegrass Concert held in the Village Hall (doors open at 7pm). Performing will be ‘The One Tree Hillbillies’, ‘The Twisty Turns’, supported by ‘Alive and Picking’. Tickets cost £15 and you should reserve by telephone or by email to sheila@bluegrass-plusclub.co.uk 01424 893390 as tickets will be limited. Refreshments will be available.

CADS: This year’s eagerly awaited pantomime by the Catsfield Amateur Dramatic Society is ‘Batman and Robin’ and the first performance will be on Thursday 7th December at 7.30pm in the Village Hall. There will also be evening performances on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th at 7.30pm and a matinee at 2.30pm for the children on the Saturday. Tickets are on sale in the Village Stores 01424 893498 costing £7 adults and £4 children.

Catsfield School: Good news from Catsfield School, who have recently achieved “outstanding” in a review by the Church of England Authorities.

The Three Half Pints/The Three Musketeers: Advanced ticket sales indicated a poor turnout for this show last Sunday afternoon. However with a spot more networking and several ‘walk-ups’ the performance started with over 50 in the audience - and what a performance. These talented young men had everyone fizzing from the outset with their crazy rendition of Alexander Dumas’ story. Excruciating puns, brilliant slapstick and stunning acrobatics, on what was a tiny stage after they had erected their excellent scenery, they had the children in paroxysms of laughter and the adults couldn’t contain themselves either.

The humour was at all levels and the pace didn’t drop for a second. Cardinal Richelieu, the baddy, appeared resplendent in red, hampered by two monks and was booed suitably. The Queen of France put in an appearance and enjoyed (herself?) flirting with some members of the audience. They even worked in a spot of Zumba and three tiny singing Mexicans! Thank goodness there was an interval which gave people time to draw breath and cool down a little before the final scenes where good triumphed over evil with some excellent swashbuckling with swords and a rather wet mop which also helped to cool down some of the audience.

Having seen the preparations for CADS’ Batman & Robin they even worked in a plug for that before the final thunderous applause brought a brilliant afternoon to an hilarious and exhausting close.

Even then the Three Half Pints had time for photo opportunities with the audience and offered tips for some of the stunts they had performed.

Possibly one of the best acts Applause Rural Touring has ever offered us.

Sport: A good week for village football. Catsfield School played a strong team on Tuesday and won 5 - 0 and Pass and Move, who use our pitch for training and some matches, were at Sedlescombe on Saturday when they won 1 - 0. To complete the picture, our village team played in a cup match at Ticehurst in the afternoon and won 6 - 2. Tomorrow we play Bexhill Athletic Club at home in the Robertsbridge Junior Cup.